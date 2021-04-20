One of San Francisco's Best Lunches at the Bar
Cotogna is dangerously close to the AFAR Media offices. This rustic sister restaurant to Quince opened last year, and the roomy bar is a cozy place to sit mid-day with a double espresso served neat in a Heath Ceramics cup. The pastas are all handmade, and if there's any variation of bolognese on the menu, order it. The pizzas have a crackly, paper thin crust with a delicate sprinkling of local, seasonal ingredients. Go in the summer for such toppings as squash blossoms, castelvetrano olives, ricotta, and peppers.