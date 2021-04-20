Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Conservatory of Flowers

100 John F Kennedy Dr, San Francisco, CA 94118, USA
Website
| +1 415-831-2090
Conservatory of Flowers San Francisco California United States
Historic Conservatory in Golden Gate Park San Francisco California United States
Conservatory of Flowers San Francisco California United States
Orchid Filled Glass Houses San Francisco California United States
Miniature town San Francisco California United States
Conservatory of Flowers San Francisco California United States
Historic Conservatory in Golden Gate Park San Francisco California United States
Conservatory of Flowers San Francisco California United States
Orchid Filled Glass Houses San Francisco California United States
Miniature town San Francisco California United States

Conservatory of Flowers

The Victorian-era glass and wood structure, which looks like a sugar-coated castle atop a grassy slope, is Golden Gate Park's oldest building. It's also one of San Francisco's most splendid historic sites. Wander through five different galleries housing 1,700 species of aquatic and tropical plants along with the world's largest public collection of high-altitude orchids. The potted plant gallery features rare flowering plants and an assortment of decorative urns and containers from all over the world, including a leftover from San Francisco's 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition. Keep your eyes open for special exhibits, including the annual Butterflies and Blooms, which transforms the conservatory into a magical garden aflutter with hundreds of butterflies.
By Kimberley Lovato , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kristin Zibell
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Historic Conservatory in Golden Gate Park

Just a quick walk in from the Haight entrance of Golden Gate Park is the historic Conservatory of Flowers. Visiting this treasure feels like going back in time; the Conservatory’s brochure shows a picture of Victorian-era residents sitting outside the whitewashed and glass structure, showcasing a building that looks the same today at it did 120 years ago. To see more pictures, visit: http://takeyourbigtrip.com/2011/05/28/san-francisco-conservatory-flowers/
Virginia Thackwell
almost 7 years ago

Conservatory of Flowers

A fanciful Victorian greenhouse, filled with rare and exotic plants, built in 1878 and located in the Eastern part of Golden Gate Park. It's an absolutely fabulous place to enjoy good weather or bad.
Vanessa Petersen
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Orchid Filled Glass Houses

I love visiting the Conservatory of Flowers because it remains the same conservatory that my grandmother and great grandmother would visit and so has a special connection to these beautiful and influential women in my life. Even without this connection I would be sure to love the charm and beauty of this timeless place. This lush garden, with its blooming orchids and an abundance of tropical plants, flourishes in the glass green houses.
ji kim
almost 7 years ago

Miniature town

Barbary Coast exhibit at the Conservatory of Flowers. The created miniature replica of san francisco when gold was discovered in 1848. So cool!!!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30