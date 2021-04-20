Conservatory of Flowers
Conservatory of FlowersThe Victorian-era glass and wood structure, which looks like a sugar-coated castle atop a grassy slope, is Golden Gate Park's oldest building. It's also one of San Francisco's most splendid historic sites. Wander through five different galleries housing 1,700 species of aquatic and tropical plants along with the world's largest public collection of high-altitude orchids. The potted plant gallery features rare flowering plants and an assortment of decorative urns and containers from all over the world, including a leftover from San Francisco's 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition. Keep your eyes open for special exhibits, including the annual Butterflies and Blooms, which transforms the conservatory into a magical garden aflutter with hundreds of butterflies.
Historic Conservatory in Golden Gate Park
Just a quick walk in from the Haight entrance of Golden Gate Park is the historic Conservatory of Flowers. Visiting this treasure feels like going back in time; the Conservatory’s brochure shows a picture of Victorian-era residents sitting outside the whitewashed and glass structure, showcasing a building that looks the same today at it did 120 years ago. To see more pictures, visit: http://takeyourbigtrip.com/2011/05/28/san-francisco-conservatory-flowers/
Conservatory of Flowers
A fanciful Victorian greenhouse, filled with rare and exotic plants, built in 1878 and located in the Eastern part of Golden Gate Park. It's an absolutely fabulous place to enjoy good weather or bad.
Orchid Filled Glass Houses
I love visiting the Conservatory of Flowers because it remains the same conservatory that my grandmother and great grandmother would visit and so has a special connection to these beautiful and influential women in my life. Even without this connection I would be sure to love the charm and beauty of this timeless place. This lush garden, with its blooming orchids and an abundance of tropical plants, flourishes in the glass green houses.
Miniature town
Barbary Coast exhibit at the Conservatory of Flowers. The created miniature replica of san francisco when gold was discovered in 1848. So cool!!!