Compound Restaurant

653 Canyon Rd A, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Website
| +1 505-982-4353
More info

Sun - Sat 6pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 2pm

Compound Restaurant

The elegant, grown-up Compound Restaurant on Santa Fe's Canyon Road caters to devoted locals and tourists alike with a Southwestern-meets-Mediterranean focus. James Beard Award–winning chef Mark Kiffin scores with entrées like roasted rack of lamb, salmon with crispy pancetta, and wild mushrooms with organic stone-ground polenta. At lunch, the bar menu is less pricey and offers a chance to sample the famed Compound Burger, made with local Lone Mountain Ranch Wagyu beef, and wash it down with a cold beer. Even with the fantastic cuisine, the best parts of this white tablecloth and custom furniture institution remain the clean adobe arches and folk-art decor created by artist Alexander Girard.
By Kate Donnelly , AFAR Local Expert

