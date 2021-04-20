City Winery 155 Varick Street

More info Sun - Fri 11:30am - 11pm Sat 5pm - 11pm

City Winery City Winery is one of those rare places that does many things well. The fully-functioning winery is also an event venue that hosts live music performances as well as food and wine classes; plus, it serves food, too. The menu is Mediterranean-inspired and each dish is listed with wine pairing suggestions. Prefer to pick your own? You've got plenty of choices, with more than 400 labels in the cellar.