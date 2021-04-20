Where are you going?
City Winery

155 Varick Street
Website
| +1 212-608-0555
More info

Sun - Fri 11:30am - 11pm
Sat 5pm - 11pm

City Winery

City Winery is one of those rare places that does many things well. The fully-functioning winery is also an event venue that hosts live music performances as well as food and wine classes; plus, it serves food, too. The menu is Mediterranean-inspired and each dish is listed with wine pairing suggestions. Prefer to pick your own? You've got plenty of choices, with more than 400 labels in the cellar.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Kirsten Alana
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

By the Glass or the Case with a Side of Music

City Winery is one of my favorite places to enjoy happy hour during the summer months as their sidewalk cafe seating is more of a garden than most. During colder months, it's a great place to enjoy a concert while leisurely enjoying wine and great small plates. Their full menu is wonderful as well. There are also wine classes and private dining areas that can be reserved for special events.
