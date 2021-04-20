Where are you going?
City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program

1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Website
| +1 215-685-0750
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Mural Arts Philadelphia

Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of the nation’s largest public-art projects. Buildings and neighborhoods all around the city have been transformed and revived by the colorful works. The program collaborates on 50 to 100 new public-art pieces each year, providing opportunities for thousands of participants of all ages. There are more than 3,600 artworks covering structures in every district of the city. Tours sponsored by the Mural Arts Program are the best way to view the highlights of the citywide "collection" of outdoor canvases.
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

Lindsey Tramuta
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Tour the Murals in Philadelphia

Initially a strategy to curb destructive graffiti in the 80’s, Mural Arts has simultaneously become the largest public art program in America and transformed the city into an inspirational artistic canvas. Over 3,600 murals created by local artists can be seen on group and private tours. It's truly a unique way to take in the city with the expert eye of a loyal Philadelphian. Photo: Lindsey Tramuta

