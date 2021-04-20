City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program 1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA

Photo by Christian Goupi / age fotostock More info Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Mural Arts Philadelphia Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of the nation’s largest public-art projects. Buildings and neighborhoods all around the city have been transformed and revived by the colorful works. The program collaborates on 50 to 100 new public-art pieces each year, providing opportunities for thousands of participants of all ages. There are more than 3,600 artworks covering structures in every district of the city. Tours sponsored by the Mural Arts Program are the best way to view the highlights of the citywide "collection" of outdoor canvases.