Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casino Miami Jai-Alai

3500 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Website
| +1 305-633-6400
Casino & Karaoke Night in Miami Miami Florida United States

More info

Mon - Thur 10am - 4am
Fri 10am - 12am

Casino & Karaoke Night in Miami

The home of traditional favorite Jai-Alai fronton, Casino Miami Jai-Alai offers a 40,000 square foot state of the art casino with over 1,000 Las Vegas-style slot machines, an amazing Poker Room, Dominoes and other casino favorites.

It's not just about the gambling fun, it's about entertainment. Be sure to check out some of the live shows such as concerts and boxing. Every Wednesday night, locals like to let loose with karaoke night, jamming out to some of the most popular songs in the world.

Also check out the Sabroso Casino Cafe- with quality cuisine and a full bar complete with a live band.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points