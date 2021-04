Casino & Karaoke Night in Miami

The home of traditional favorite Jai-Alai fronton, Casino Miami Jai-Alai offers a 40,000 square foot state of the art casino with over 1,000 Las Vegas -style slot machines, an amazing Poker Room, Dominoes and other casino favorites.It's not just about the gambling fun, it's about entertainment. Be sure to check out some of the live shows such as concerts and boxing. Every Wednesday night, locals like to let loose with karaoke night, jamming out to some of the most popular songs in the world.Also check out the Sabroso Casino Cafe- with quality cuisine and a full bar complete with a live band.