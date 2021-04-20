Casino Miami Jai-Alai
3500 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
| +1 305-633-6400
Photo by Casino Miami Jai-Alai
Mon - Thur 10am - 4am
Fri 10am - 12am
Casino & Karaoke Night in MiamiThe home of traditional favorite Jai-Alai fronton, Casino Miami Jai-Alai offers a 40,000 square foot state of the art casino with over 1,000 Las Vegas-style slot machines, an amazing Poker Room, Dominoes and other casino favorites.
It's not just about the gambling fun, it's about entertainment. Be sure to check out some of the live shows such as concerts and boxing. Every Wednesday night, locals like to let loose with karaoke night, jamming out to some of the most popular songs in the world.
Also check out the Sabroso Casino Cafe- with quality cuisine and a full bar complete with a live band.