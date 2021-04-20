Cape Flattery Trail

• Take Highway 112 and when entering Neah Bay you will pass the US Coast Guard which is on the left side of the road across from the Makah Museum .



• After you pass the Museum travel 1.5 miles and go past the Senior Citizen's Building, curve left, where you see the IHS Clinic on your right-hand side. Follow the curve to the right and then to the left and follow the signs to Cape Flattery. Take a RIGHT at the IHS Clinic/Presbyterian Church - go one block and turn LEFT and follow the signs to the Tribal Center.



• Go approx. 2.5 miles to the Makah Tribal Center on the right. If you have not already bought your recreational use permit, you may do so at the Tribal Center. There is no admission cost to hike the trail, but you do need to purchase a Recreation Permit upon entering the reservation. They Cost $10 per car and are valid for the calendar year in which they are purchased. These can also be purchased at the Makah Marina, Washburn's General Store, Makah Museum, Neah Bay Charter & Tackle, Makah Fuel Co. and the Makah Smoke shop.



• Follow the road around the Tribal Center and after passing the old air force base housing, you will reach a gravel road (1/4 mile). Continue on the gravel road for approx. 4 miles.



• At the end of the 4 miles, you will see a sign marking the Cape Trail. Stay to the LEFT and travel a short distance. For hiking, take the left trail at the forked path. The walk is approx. 20-30 minutes.

