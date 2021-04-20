Cape Charles Museum & Welcome 814 Randolph Ave, Cape Charles, VA 23310, USA

Cape Charles Established in 1884, Cape Charles used to be a booming railroad town near the tip of the Delmarva Peninsula on the eastern shore of Virginia in the early 20th century. This final stop at the end of the peninsula was an important shipping point where trains would meet steamships to carry freight and passengers across the Chesapeake Bay to Norfolk.



After World War II, the town experienced an economic downturn with the decline of the railroad industry and the construction. Now the town is seeing a resurgence thanks to its ideal location and charming Victorian architecture.



These tracks are just outside of town at the Cape Charles Visitor and Welcome Center.



