Cafe Pasqual's
121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
| +1 505-983-9340
Photo courtesy of Cafe Pasqual's
The Chez Panisse of Santa FeThe Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with griddled organic tofu, spinach, and zucchini.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
Fresh Flavours in Downtown Santa Fe
I like food in general, but make it organic *and* flavourful *and* local and I'm dancing on tables. A block or two off Santa Fe's central plaza, Cafe Pasqual's is a cozy corner cafe full of chatty tables, including a 'communal' table for single diners like me. The food was fresh and the menu diverse. I managed to squeeze in for lunch without a booking, but if you're going for dinner you'll want to call ahead. Seriously yum.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
We Drive 100 Miles For This Breakfast
Cafe Pasqual's is a block off the Santa Fe Plaza. This photo taken in the afternoon does not show the line of hopeful breakfast diners who wait to get in for a great breakfast. Try the communal table for good conversation and a shorter wait. Many people travel to Santa Fe for art or dinner. We drive out of our way for breakfast here. Yes they serve other meals too.