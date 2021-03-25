Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cafe Pasqual's

121 Don Gaspar Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
Website
| +1 505-983-9340
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Fresh Flavours in Downtown Santa Fe Santa Fe New Mexico United States
We Drive 100 Miles For This Breakfast Santa Fe New Mexico United States
The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe Santa Fe New Mexico United States
Fresh Flavours in Downtown Santa Fe Santa Fe New Mexico United States
We Drive 100 Miles For This Breakfast Santa Fe New Mexico United States

The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe

The Chez Panisse of Santa Fe has been helmed by the same Berkeley-bred chef-owner since the 1970s. While the restaurant isn’t for New Mexican food purists, the local dishes are solid and range from classic renditions to enchiladas gussied up with griddled organic tofu, spinach, and zucchini.
By Ann Abel , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Amanda Niehaus @ Minimal Worries (and Easy Peasy Organic)
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Fresh Flavours in Downtown Santa Fe

I like food in general, but make it organic *and* flavourful *and* local and I'm dancing on tables. A block or two off Santa Fe's central plaza, Cafe Pasqual's is a cozy corner cafe full of chatty tables, including a 'communal' table for single diners like me. The food was fresh and the menu diverse. I managed to squeeze in for lunch without a booking, but if you're going for dinner you'll want to call ahead. Seriously yum.
Jack MacDonough
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

We Drive 100 Miles For This Breakfast

Cafe Pasqual's is a block off the Santa Fe Plaza. This photo taken in the afternoon does not show the line of hopeful breakfast diners who wait to get in for a great breakfast. Try the communal table for good conversation and a shorter wait. Many people travel to Santa Fe for art or dinner. We drive out of our way for breakfast here. Yes they serve other meals too.

More From AFAR

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points
Discover Quiet Beaches, Fascinating Historic Sites, and Vibrant Barrier Island Communities on This South Carolina Coastal Expedition
Discover Quiet Beaches, Fascinating Historic Sites, and Vibrant Barrier Island Communities on This South Carolina Coastal Expedition
Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside
Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside
The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online
The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online