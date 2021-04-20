Where to Find a Glorious View of the Manhattan Skyline

I've lived in New York almost 20 years, yet I've rarely traveled to Brooklyn - shame on me. However, recently I wanted to practice my night photography and what could be a better subject to shoot than the Manhattan skyline at sunset? I did a little research and Brooklyn Bridge Park seemed like a great place to explore. I was NOT disappointed. The Park's promenade lines up directly across from the Manhattan across the East River. There are excellent views of the Brooklyn Bridge (makes sense) the Manhattan Bridge,The World Trade Center and the New York by Gehry building. In the distance you can see the Empire State Building and The Statue of Libery. There's food to snack on, playgrounds for the kids, and a couple lawns that are perfect for a picnic. Don't miss it.