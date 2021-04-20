Brooklyn Bridge Park
334 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA
| +1 718-222-9939
Sun - Sat 6am - 1am
Simply MarvelousTaking a nighttime stroll through Brooklyn, retracing George Washington's footsteps as he was engaging British forces in Brooklyn and Long Island who went on to invade New York City in the summer of 1776 during the American Revolution (I love a good dose of American history). I paused for a moment to admire the ingenuity and design of the Brooklyn Bridge as well as the Manhattan skyline. Then I found myself humming Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind."
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Urban Oasis: Brooklyn Bridge Park
Even in as city known as the concrete jungle, Manhattan offers a surprising number of opportunities to find a little peace and quiet and New Yorkers are masters at creating their own oases. Position yourself correctly, pop in your headphones and it's easy to convince yourself you're the only person for miles in a city of 8 million. Under the Brooklyn Bridge there is a park that offers amazing views of the contrast of the buzzing NYC skyline and the tranquil waters below it.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Free Kayaking!
There's so little that is still free in NYC. But make your way to Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 1 and you can kill three birds with one stone: spend the day spending no money, view the stunning Manhattan skyline from the water and get some exercise without breaking a sweat in a gym. The setup changes but www.bbpboathouse.org stays up to date with days and hours regularly. Just be prepared to wait in line, no matter when you show up there will be a wait. Apparently, the draw of free has caught on. The view makes it worth the wait!
almost 7 years ago
Where to Find a Glorious View of the Manhattan Skyline
I've lived in New York almost 20 years, yet I've rarely traveled to Brooklyn - shame on me. However, recently I wanted to practice my night photography and what could be a better subject to shoot than the Manhattan skyline at sunset? I did a little research and Brooklyn Bridge Park seemed like a great place to explore. I was NOT disappointed. The Park's promenade lines up directly across from the Manhattan across the East River. There are excellent views of the Brooklyn Bridge (makes sense) the Manhattan Bridge,The World Trade Center and the New York by Gehry building. In the distance you can see the Empire State Building and The Statue of Libery. There's food to snack on, playgrounds for the kids, and a couple lawns that are perfect for a picnic. Don't miss it.
almost 7 years ago
Sunset at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Beneath the Brooklyn bridge to the Manhattan bridge sits a park with carousel, playground, green space, and a row of built-in benches that face to look across the river at Lower Manhattan. The sun sets and the night lights scatter the horizon to reignite day's fading illumination. A great place for a picnic and some light to reflect your day.
almost 7 years ago
Brooklyn Bridge
From Brooklyn Bridge park, near the playground. Trek back into Manhattan.