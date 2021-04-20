Big Daddy's Antiques
1550 17th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
| +1 415-621-6800
Sat, Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Big Event Ideas at Big Daddy's AntiquesWalking into Shane Brown's San Francisco showroom of vintage collectibles and antiques is like being transported into a magical movie set scene. It's whimsical, spacious and inspiring. I was hoping I could hide in one of the antique trunks and secretly live there after hours.
You'll recognize immediately that the warehouse is artfully staged, so it's no surprise that it is also available for rent for social gatherings, holiday parties and weddings.
If you find yourself in L.A. or San Francisco, make your way to Big Daddy's Antiques.