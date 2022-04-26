Where are you going?
Troon North Golf Club

10320 E Dynamite Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85262, USA
Website
| +1 480-585-5300
Sat - Thur 7am - 7pm
Fri 7am - 8pm

In a destination renowned for its tee-time offerings, Scottsdale’s Troon North Golf Club is among the best. The wonderfully scenic desert club has two 18-hole courses laid out in the shadows of Pinnacle Peak Mountain. Both courses—Monument and Pinnacle—were designed by British Open champion Tom Weiskopf and consistently rank at the top of the list in Golfweek, Golf Magazine, and Golf Digest. Reserve your tee time and include an appointment at the on-site Callaway Performance Center to get your swing analyzed with the same technology used by the pros. Allot time to stop at Dynamite Grille for burgers and beers.
By Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert

