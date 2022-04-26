Troon North Golf Club
In a destination renowned for its tee-time offerings, Scottsdale’s Troon North Golf Club is among the best. The wonderfully scenic desert club has two 18-hole courses laid out in the shadows of Pinnacle Peak Mountain. Both courses—Monument and Pinnacle—were designed by British Open champion Tom Weiskopf and consistently rank at the top of the list in Golfweek
, Golf Magazine
, and Golf Digest
. Reserve your tee time and include an appointment at the on-site Callaway Performance Center to get your swing analyzed with the same technology used by the pros. Allot time to stop at Dynamite Grille for burgers and beers.