Kayak the Salt River with Arizona Outback Adventures
It may be counterintuitive, but you can find some serious aquatic adventure in this desert. Arizona Outback Adventures leads relaxing Class I kayak floats down the Salt River, a body of water bound by four different mountain ranges. The Lower Salt River flows down from Northern Arizona and makes its way through four dams in the Phoenix area. Moving through picturesque scenery along your float journey, you'll have a great chance of spotting animals including wild mustangs, great blue herons, and even bald eagles. It’s a leisurely ride, so no prior paddling experience is required.