Scottsdale's Ale Trail
Downtown Scottsdale
has a burgeoning brewery scene, and you can taste the best local craft beers by following a go-your-own-pace Ale Trail. Start around lunchtime at Craft 64, and partake in the rotating selection of 30-plus regional beers (and great wood-fired pizza), then head to Sip Coffee & Beer House to catch live music and sample the products of Scottsdale’s own Papago Brewing. Just next door, Goldwater Brewing pours everything from pilsners to stouts. Finish up the afternoon at Bad Water Brewing for its flagship saison beer and a cheese board. Getting hungry? Head to dinner at Two Brothers Tap House and Brewery, a family-run transplant from the Midwest that serves seasonal brews and Southwest-flavored pub food in a sprawling space.