Scottsdale's Urban Wine Trail
Arizona wine is quickly making a name for itself, and downtown Scottsdale highlights this trend with four tasting rooms. LDV Winery focuses on the southern Arizona
region of Willcox, with bottles of syrah, grenache, and viognier, which you can savor at leisure on one of two shaded patios. Aridus Wine Company, also out of Willcox, offers several varietals in its Scottsdale tasting room. Salvatore Vineyards is small and family-owned, known for its pinot grigio rosé, malvasia bianca, and agave wines. Carlson Creek is the newest kid on the block and features a sprawling 2,300-square-foot space where it regularly hosts winemaking seminars and special Arizona-focused dinners.