Well & Being Spa at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Well & Being, one of Scottsdale’s most popular spas, is really a total mind and body retreat. Clients come here for a professional nutritional consultation, for acupuncture and cupping therapies, or even a personalized integrative health assessment. Another perk? Well & Being’s robust fitness programming. Activities include guided mountain biking, aerial yoga, and indoor surfing-core classes. The spa treatments are luxurious and tranquil—of particular note, the Alpine Arnica Deep Tissue Massage relieves stiff joints and sore muscles, and the Desert Serenity Body Wrap is infused with essences of wild chaparral and canyon pine.