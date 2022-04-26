Where are you going?
Well & Being Spa

7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, USA
Website
| +1 480-585-4848
Well & Being Spa at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Scottsdale Arizona United States

More info

Sun - Thur 6am - 7:30pm
Fri, Sat 6am - 9pm

Well & Being Spa at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Well & Being, one of Scottsdale’s most popular spas, is really a total mind and body retreat. Clients come here for a professional nutritional consultation, for acupuncture and cupping therapies, or even a personalized integrative health assessment. Another perk? Well & Being’s robust fitness programming. Activities include guided mountain biking, aerial yoga, and indoor surfing-core classes. The spa treatments are luxurious and tranquil—of particular note, the Alpine Arnica Deep Tissue Massage relieves stiff joints and sore muscles, and the Desert Serenity Body Wrap is infused with essences of wild chaparral and canyon pine.
By Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert

