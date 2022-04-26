Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Float Balloon Tours

Scottsdale, AZ, USA
Website
Float Balloon Tours Scottsdale Arizona United States

Float Balloon Tours

Float Balloon Tours designs its outings in a way that keeps attendance numbers low and the experience an intimate one for guests. Balloons fly over the open Sonoran Desert, north of Phoenix and Scottsdale, above the craggy Bradshaw Mountains and across sprawling Lake Pleasant, floating peacefully above lush paloverde trees and towering saguaro cacti. Instead of signaling an ending to the proceedings, the balloon's landing starts a celebration—first a toast to the ride with sparkling wine from an Arizona vineyard and then an alfresco breakfast or dinner made by a chef with local produce.
By Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System