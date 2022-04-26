Float Balloon Tours
Float Balloon Tours designs its outings in a way that keeps attendance numbers low and the experience an intimate one for guests. Balloons fly over the open Sonoran Desert, north of Phoenix and Scottsdale, above the craggy Bradshaw Mountains and across sprawling Lake Pleasant, floating peacefully above lush paloverde trees and towering saguaro cacti. Instead of signaling an ending to the proceedings, the balloon's landing starts a celebration—first a toast to the ride with sparkling wine from an Arizona
vineyard and then an alfresco breakfast or dinner made by a chef with local produce.