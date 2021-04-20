Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Barista Parlor

519 Gallatin Ave B, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
Website
| +1 615-712-9766
Barista Parlor Nashville Tennessee United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm

Barista Parlor

Barista Parlor introduced artisanal coffee to Nashville when it opened its lofty, art-filled space in a former auto repair garage in 2012, serving top-notch small-batch roasters from around the country such as Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. Two local outposts later, the company has evolved into a roaster-retailer, importing and roasting its own coffee beans for the first time. Try the zesty, fruity Daredevil or the cocoa-inflected Golden Sound while you take in the interiors, which pay homage to Tennessean talent: Doughnuts come from nearby bakers including Five Daughters Bakery in Franklin, and an enormous pixelated mural of a ship by Nashville artist Bryce McCloud covers the back wall.
By Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Emily Fine
over 6 years ago

Barista Parlor

Hip coffee and breakfast sandwiches in East Nashville.
kyle anderson
almost 7 years ago

Coffee and a Step Back into the 1890s

Expect to pay more for your coffee, but worth it! They make their own syrups and pride themselves in their craft. Also offer delicious breakfast options—I especially love their sausage (local farm) and biscuits made fresh each morning.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points