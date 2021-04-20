Barista Parlor
519 Gallatin Ave B, Nashville, TN 37206, USA
| +1 615-712-9766
Photo courtesy of Barista Parlor
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
Barista ParlorBarista Parlor introduced artisanal coffee to Nashville when it opened its lofty, art-filled space in a former auto repair garage in 2012, serving top-notch small-batch roasters from around the country such as Counter Culture, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. Two local outposts later, the company has evolved into a roaster-retailer, importing and roasting its own coffee beans for the first time. Try the zesty, fruity Daredevil or the cocoa-inflected Golden Sound while you take in the interiors, which pay homage to Tennessean talent: Doughnuts come from nearby bakers including Five Daughters Bakery in Franklin, and an enormous pixelated mural of a ship by Nashville artist Bryce McCloud covers the back wall.
over 6 years ago
Barista Parlor
Hip coffee and breakfast sandwiches in East Nashville.
almost 7 years ago
Coffee and a Step Back into the 1890s
Expect to pay more for your coffee, but worth it! They make their own syrups and pride themselves in their craft. Also offer delicious breakfast options—I especially love their sausage (local farm) and biscuits made fresh each morning.