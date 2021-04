Be a Pedestrian in Mendoza

La Peatonal is a four block pedestrian street that starts at Plaza Indpendencia and transforms into Calle Sarmiento. Restaurants, cafes and bars all have outdoor seating tucked under the shade of Mendoza’s leafy trees. Clothing boutiques, pharmacies and other businesses attract both locals and tourists. This is the place to grab a coffee (I don’t recommend the food) and people watch. Saturday morning is the busiest time to witness life unfolding in Mendoza