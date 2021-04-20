Arnold’s Country Kitchen
605 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
| +1 615-256-4455
Mon - Fri 10:30am - 2:45pm
Arnold’s Country KitchenThis American classic is the go-to meat-and-three restaurant in Nashville—that iconic staple of Southern cooking that consists of, well, a meat and three sides. All walks of life frequent this institution (the Dixie Chicks have been known to stop in every now and again), which is instantly recognizable from the street thanks to its painted redbrick exterior. Hungry customers queue up cafeteria-style, sliding their trays down to the register as they go, picking their protein (fried chicken, pork chops, roast beef, or the day’s special) and choosing from an array of sides (macaroni and cheese, fried green tomatoes, turnip greens). If you have any room left, don’t miss the banana pudding.
almost 7 years ago
Nashville’s Most Famous Meat-and-Three
The line at a meat-and-three in Nashville has been called the great equalizer. All walks of life must wait their turn for a tray. But as you queue up for the steam table at Arnold’s, you’ll pass a James Beard America's Classic medal hanging on the wall. Indeed, this Nashville mainstay offers the best of fried chicken, sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, turnip greens, and the like. The restaurant, which underwent a bit of an expansion in 2016, also remains a family affair. While Jack Arnold started the business in the 1980s, his son Kahlil Arnold runs the place now with the help of his siblings and mother Rose, who works the cash register and sends you on your way with a smile.