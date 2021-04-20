Arnold’s Country Kitchen

Nashville’s Most Famous Meat-and-Three

The line at a meat-and-three in Nashville has been called the great equalizer. All walks of life must wait their turn for a tray. But as you queue up for the steam table at Arnold’s, you’ll pass a James Beard America's Classic medal hanging on the wall. Indeed, this Nashville mainstay offers the best of fried chicken, sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, turnip greens, and the like. The restaurant, which underwent a bit of an expansion in 2016, also remains a family affair. While Jack Arnold started the business in the 1980s, his son Kahlil Arnold runs the place now with the help of his siblings and mother Rose, who works the cash register and sends you on your way with a smile.