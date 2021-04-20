Where are you going?
Rolf and Daughters

700 Taylor St, Nashville, TN 37208, USA
Website
| +1 615-866-9897
More info

Sun - Sat 5:30pm - 10pm

Rolf and Daughters

Rolf and Daughters opened in 2012 in the midst of a restaurant boom, but even with all the new options in Nashville, it has remained one of the hottest tables in town. Located in the 100-year-old Werthan factory building in Germantown, the restaurant feels welcoming with its dim lighting, brick walls, and locally made Holler Design furniture. Chef Philip Krajeck and team have called what they do “modern peasant food,” which feels a bit humble for dishes prepared so well. Options range from superb pastas like squid ink paccheri with octopus, chili, basil, and bread crumbs, to classics like chicken with preserved lemon and garlic confit. The cocktails are interesting and the wine list quirky, making this an experience that’s at once comfortable and exciting.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

