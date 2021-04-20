The 404 Hotel
404 12th Ave S a, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
| +1 615-242-7404
The 404 HotelBuilt in a former auto garage in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood, this five-room boutique hotel replaces industrial vibes with low-key sophistication: The whitewashed rooms—some with loft-style living spaces—feature high ceilings, custom furniture, and high-end amenities like Sferra linens and Turkish cotton robes, and the subway-tiled baths gleam with vintage taps. There is no front desk, but guests receive a passcode for the entry keypad before arrival, and a concierge service is always on call. Have some down time? A comfortable sitting area is set up with board games and a large sideboard stocked with complimentary refreshments and coffee throughout the day, which makes the 404 the perfect spot for urban explorers who like to come and go as they please. But don’t miss dinner at the 404 Kitchen. Housed in a shipping container and accessed through another keycode doorway, it’s one of the city’s top restaurants.
After operating out of a jewel box of a space for years—inside a former shipping container—chef Matt Bolus recently announced that his 404 Kitchen would be moving to a larger space across the street in the rapidly growing Gulch neighborhood. Bolus will keep his seasonal way of cooking things, though. Starters might include crudo with pickled strawberry or black truffle burrata with butter-braised leeks and country ham. Main courses could include a pork Bolognese, rabbit with ricotta gnudi, or a fish stew inspired by Bolus's Bermuda travels, with cod, fennel, carrot, onion, celery, tomato, dark rum, and sherry pepper. Whiskey fans, take note: The 404 Kitchen has an extensive collection for tasting.