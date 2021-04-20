Pinewood Social
33 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
| +1 615-751-8111
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 1am
Mon - Fri 7am - 1am
Pinewood SocialThe Goldberg brothers gave Nashville acclaimed restaurants and bars such as the Catbird Seat and Patterson House, plus a kitschy honky-tonk on Lower Broad. In 2013, they did it again with Pinewood Social, a coffee shop, restaurant, bar, karaoke space, and, yes, bowling alley. There’s even an outdoor pool and bar for when the weather is nice. Amid all the fun, however, don’t forget about the food and drinks served morning, noon, and night, from pot roast and fried chicken to house-made tagliatelle with mushrooms, asparagus, and egg.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 5 years ago
Time to Play – All Day
I vowed to explore Nashville beyond country music, and thanks to a friend's suggestion, I found myself at the 13,000 square feet Pinewood Social, located in one of the former trolley barns in Rolling Mill Hill. Back in 2013, founding brothers Ben and Max Goldberg came up with the idea of creating a multi-activity space, open early to late night for food and drinks. Patrons could work, or play, start impromptu bocce tournaments, or bowl on the beautifully restored vintage lanes. The concept took off, by the time I checked it out, the Nashvillians had fully embraced it. I only had time for a quick lunch, but was served the best fried chicken of my entire ten-day trip through the South there. Needless to say I strongly encourage you to try their food!