I vowed to explore Nashville beyond country music, and thanks to a friend's suggestion, I found myself at the 13,000 square feet Pinewood Social, located in one of the former trolley barns in Rolling Mill Hill. Back in 2013, founding brothers Ben and Max Goldberg came up with the idea of creating a multi-activity space, open early to late night for food and drinks. Patrons could work, or play, start impromptu bocce tournaments, or bowl on the beautifully restored vintage lanes. The concept took off, by the time I checked it out, the Nashvillians had fully embraced it. I only had time for a quick lunch, but was served the best fried chicken of my entire ten-day trip through the South there. Needless to say I strongly encourage you to try their food!