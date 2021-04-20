Hattie B’s Hot Chicken 112 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA

Photo by Joseph Woodley More info Sun 11am - 4pm Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Opened in 2012, Hattie B’s is the new kid on the block for hot chicken, Nashville’s most iconic dish. Still, what the restaurant lacks in history it makes up in flavor, proven by the long queues that don’t seem to diminish until the kitchen closes at midnight. The hot chicken, made in the traditional style with a hot cayenne paste, comes in a variety of forms, from wings to dark meat; order the half bird if you want to try a little of everything. Then decide how much you want to crank up the heat, which ranges from mild to “Shut the Cluck Up: Burn Notice.” Half the fun is choosing the sides, which include pimento mac and cheese, Southern greens, baked beans, and extra pickles.