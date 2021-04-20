Where are you going?
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

112 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Website
| +1 615-678-4794
More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am

Opened in 2012, Hattie B’s is the new kid on the block for hot chicken, Nashville’s most iconic dish. Still, what the restaurant lacks in history it makes up in flavor, proven by the long queues that don’t seem to diminish until the kitchen closes at midnight. The hot chicken, made in the traditional style with a hot cayenne paste, comes in a variety of forms, from wings to dark meat; order the half bird if you want to try a little of everything. Then decide how much you want to crank up the heat, which ranges from mild to “Shut the Cluck Up: Burn Notice.” Half the fun is choosing the sides, which include pimento mac and cheese, Southern greens, baked beans, and extra pickles.
By Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff

Jennifer Justus
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Hot Chicken in the Heart of Midtown

This Midtown hot chicken shop opened fairly recently compared to some others, and it has a modern edge about it without losing the tradition of this dish served in varying degrees of hot with white bread and pickles. Check out the tasty sides, too, such as pimento mac and cheese, Southern-style greens, and homemade coleslaw.

