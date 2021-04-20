Biscuit Love
2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
| +1 615-320-1700
Photo by Jennifer Flowers
Biscuit LoveEver heard of a bonut? Neither had we until we visited Biscuit Love, a cult-favorite breakfast spot in Nashville's happening Gulch neighborhood, where morning queues often exceed an hour on weekends. And bonuts—deep-fried biscuit dough slathered in lemon mascarpone and balanced on a sticky heap of blueberry compote—are just one of the many hits on the menu. The restaurant had its origins in 2012 as a food truck, where husband-and-wife team Karl and Sarah Worley's made-from-scratch biscuits made them an overnight success. In January 2015, they opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant, where Karl mans the stoves and Sarah runs the front of the house, making sure patrons get their Southern classics while they're hot. Be sure to order a bonut, along with the sweet-and-spicy Chronic Bacon, shrimp and grits, and the off-menu Nasty Princess, a biscuit topped with Nashville-style hot chicken, gravy, pickles, mustard, and honey.
almost 7 years ago
Buttered Up by Biscuits
Nashville has received the honor of being named one of the nation's "Friendliest Cities" for years. If those sweet Southerners don't butter you up enough, these biscuits will! Biscuit Love is a food truck that sets up shop in a different location around Nashville each day. Believe me, though...it is worth the quick online search to find where this truck-o-love is parked! With a small menu, Biscuit Love has PERFECTED the options given. The more focused selection also makes the decision process a bit less stressful. My final choice was to order "The Princess"...no jokes about my vanity, please... The steamy, from-scratch biscuit had the perfect companions of local "hot" chicken, honey, homemade pickles, and grainy mustard. The cool pickles offset the spicy chicken and mustard in this satisfying and decadent take on Southern comfort food. Biscuit Love's dense, buttery biscuits are made into unique culinary creations when accompanied by caramelized bananas, homemade peanut butter & preserves, local bacon, and even chocolate gravy. Some may say that these biscuits are extravagant or excessive. However, I prefer the term "innovative decadence". Besides, you are free to share your biscuit...and share the LOVE!