Buttered Up by Biscuits

Nashville has received the honor of being named one of the nation's "Friendliest Cities" for years. If those sweet Southerners don't butter you up enough, these biscuits will! Biscuit Love is a food truck that sets up shop in a different location around Nashville each day. Believe me, though...it is worth the quick online search to find where this truck-o-love is parked! With a small menu, Biscuit Love has PERFECTED the options given. The more focused selection also makes the decision process a bit less stressful. My final choice was to order "The Princess"...no jokes about my vanity, please... The steamy, from-scratch biscuit had the perfect companions of local "hot" chicken, honey, homemade pickles, and grainy mustard. The cool pickles offset the spicy chicken and mustard in this satisfying and decadent take on Southern comfort food. Biscuit Love's dense, buttery biscuits are made into unique culinary creations when accompanied by caramelized bananas, homemade peanut butter & preserves, local bacon, and even chocolate gravy. Some may say that these biscuits are extravagant or excessive. However, I prefer the term "innovative decadence". Besides, you are free to share your biscuit...and share the LOVE!