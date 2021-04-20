Where are you going?
Loveless Cafe

8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221, USA
Website
| +1 615-646-9700
Loveless Cafe in Nashville Nashville Tennessee United States

More info

Wed - Mon 8am - 8pm

Loveless Cafe in Nashville

You can eat other things at Loveless Cafe, but if you don't try the flaky buttery biscuits, you're missing out. Carol Fay Ellison started at Loveless as a dishwasher in 1979. She graduated to the stove a few years later and reigned supreme as The Biscuit Lady until her death in 2010. Fortunately, she passed her recipes for biscuits and preserves on to other capable hands, so her memories survive along with her portrait in the cafe. Loveless isn't the same without her, but the biscuits are still incredible.
By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

