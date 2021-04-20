Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Antiques Garage [CLOSED]

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Website
| +1 212-243-5343
Chelsea Flea Market, New York New York New York United States

Chelsea Flea Market, New York

This may have become one of the legendary flea markets in Manhattan, as it has been around for so many years. The market is located in a car garage on 25th street (in the Chelsea area), and is active every Saturday and Sunday, from 9am-5pm. During week days, the place is back to being a garage again.

Being an indoor market, it's a great one to visit at any time of year. The nice thing about Chelsea Flea Market is the diversity of its people—both the traders and the shoppers.

(NB: If you come back at 5pm, chances are that the dealer will give you a better price.)
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points