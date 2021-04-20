Antiques Garage [CLOSED] 112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA

Chelsea Flea Market, New York This may have become one of the legendary flea markets in Manhattan, as it has been around for so many years. The market is located in a car garage on 25th street (in the Chelsea area), and is active every Saturday and Sunday, from 9am-5pm. During week days, the place is back to being a garage again.



Being an indoor market, it's a great one to visit at any time of year. The nice thing about Chelsea Flea Market is the diversity of its people—both the traders and the shoppers.



(NB: If you come back at 5pm, chances are that the dealer will give you a better price.)