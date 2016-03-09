Death Valley's Super Bloom—and Why to See It Right Now

When you think of California's Death Valley, you might think of an unforgiving desert—the one with the hottest recorded temperature on Earth. Surely not much can grow in such a harsh environment, right?

Well, not exactly.

Death Valley's average rainfall has been around 2.6 inches per year since such data has been recorded (compared with California's average of 14.8 inches per year). But thanks to this year's powerful El Niño, Death Valley has already seen almost 2.1 inches of rainfall so far in 2016 according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The result? A blanket of beautiful and rare wildflowers.

This "super bloom," as the National Park Service unofficially calls this crop of vegetation, is a rare occurence: The last time this many flowers made their way to bloom through the sand and rock was in 2005, another particularly wet year for Death Valley. Dozens of varieties of wildflowers have been blooming throughout the spring, some with cool desert-related names like Desert Gold, Gravel Ghost, and Sand Verbena.