Florida’s Best National Parks and Monuments

With its vast tracts of wetlands, dense old-growth forests, remote barrier islands, and impressive historic forts, there are far more protected places in the Sunshine State than you might think.

Key West marks the end of U.S. Route 1, the road that leads through the Florida Keys. But there’s more beyond its shores: Some 70 miles further west is Dry Tortugas, a 100-square-mile national park composed of mostly open water and seven small islands. There are no roads to Dry Tortugas. You’ll have to arrive by boat or seaplane (it’s about 40 minutes by plane and two hours by boat from Key West, the usual departure point). Tour Fort Jefferson—the largest 19th-century fort in the United States features an impressive moat wall—then strap on your snorkel and fins for underwater views of vibrant coral reefs. Ranger-led tours might include ecological moat walks at the fort or, for visitors who choose to camp overnight instead of returning to Key West, night sky programs. Photo by Francisco Blanco/Shutterstock Escape from the bustle of Miami with a kayak through Biscayne National Park. Biscayne National Park It may be within view of Miami, but this park feels a world away. About 35 miles south of Miami, the Dante Fascell Visitor Center is the departure point for eco-adventures in Biscayne National Park. Boating, snorkeling, and camping are favorite pastimes along the shore of Biscayne Bay or in its mangrove-fringed shallows, but even enjoying the views of Miami’s distant skyline east across the water feels like a vacation from the urban grind. Guided eco-tours leave from the visitor center and might include snorkeling along the park’s Maritime Heritage Trail to spot several small shipwrecks (including the Mandalay, a steel-hulled schooner that sank in 1966) or cruising to Boca Chita Key to see its ornamental lighthouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Or simply rent a canoe or kayak and explore on your own. Gulf Islands National Seashore Ogle bottlenose dolphins and a 19th-century fort along one of the country’s most beautiful stretches of coast.

