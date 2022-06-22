The 8 Best Things to Do in Colorado Springs

You’d be remiss if you thought the only big city in Colorado worth visiting was Denver. Colorado Springs, the second-largest city in the state, has been coming into its own in recent years.

Interestingly, for many years, people only came to Colorado Springs because they had to—the city was originally founded in 1871 as a tuberculosis town. The thought was that the dry mountain air would either serve as their recovery Hail Mary or would at the very least alleviate their sufferings in their final days. At its peak (the 1880s and 1890s), one in three people in the Springs (as it’s known to locals) was a T.B. patient.

However, today the city is an exciting cocktail of outdoor adventures, wellness activities, dynamic breweries, and an up-and-coming restaurant scene. It’s so sought after that it’s become one of the hottest real estate markets in the nation. So expect to be surprised by the Springs. Read on for some of the best things to do in Colorado Springs.

Explore Old Colorado City

In the early 1900s, Colorado City was considered its own town. Today, it’s been rechristened Old Colorado City and is a suburb of Colorado Springs.

It’s worth ambling down Colorado Avenue, where there’s a high concentration of funky shops, galleries, restaurants, and drinking establishments. Paravicini’s Italian Bistro and Cerberus Brewery & Restaurant are local favorites. And if you find yourself there on a Saturday during the summer, be sure to stop by the Old Colorado City Farmers’ Market. There you’ll find vendors slinging artisan coffee, indulgent baked goods, and fruits and vegetables. (Be sure to get the Palisade peaches and the Pueblo green chiles, if they’re in season.)

Photo by Shutterstock In true Colorado fashion, Garden of the Gods got its name from a conversation about beer.

Marvel at the Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, a National Natural Landmark, is best known for its sandstone cathedral spires. While the same vein of 290 million-year-old red rocks is visible throughout the Front Range mountains (including the nearby Red Rocks Open Space), arguably nowhere is as striking as here.

Visitors can hike, bike, ride horseback, drive, and even Segway their way through the iconic park.

Photo by Shutterstock The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum opened in 2020.

Visit the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

Colorado Springs is sometimes called Olympic City USA because it is home to the Team USA training facilities, 24 National Governing Bodies of Sport, and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. But more recently, the city has unveiled the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. The ode to all things sporting walks guests through the complete history of the Games and features well-curated exhibits, including an interactive one where guests can challenge gold medalists to their sport (virtually, at least).

One particularly fun piece of memorabilia is the scoreboard from the “Miracle on Ice” U.S. vs. Soviet Union hockey game during the 1980 Olympics. The game, which the underdog U.S. team narrowly won, is considered one of the greatest upsets in hockey history. The board is set with three seconds remaining—the moment when sportscaster Al Michaels famously asked, “Do you believe in miracles?”

Walk (or bike) around downtown

Colorado Springs’ downtown neighborhood is vibrant. Home to art, shopping, creative eateries, and swanky speakeasies, there’s a lot to do in a reasonably compact area.

While there is no shortage of places to nosh and relax in downtown, one of the most unique is arguably the Carter Payne. Built in 1897, it was originally the first Black church in town. When the congregation’s size outgrew the space, they built a larger church elsewhere, and the chapel was converted into a multi-concept bar and restaurant. Within, you’ll find a wine bar, a cocktail lounge, two eateries, and a brewery. The latter is particularly interesting because it never brews the same batch twice.

You can walk from one attraction to another or opt to use the PikeRide bike-share program.

Photo by Shutterstock Round-trip, the Pikes Peak Cog Railway takes about 3.5 hours; 130-year-old trains aren't particularly fast.

See America’s mountain

Colorado Springs’ marquee attraction is arguably Pikes Peak. The views from the top of the 14,115-foot-tall mountain are so impressive that they inspired the song “America the Beautiful.” There are a couple of ways to see them for yourself. First, you can hike. Fair warning: It’s 13 miles. One way. Alternatively, you can drive your personal vehicle or catch a Gray Line bus—though if you do, it might be worth taking some Dramamine because there are 156 twists and turns in the 12.42-mile road. Finally, you can book a seat on the 130-year-old Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

Photo by Bailey Berg Goat Patch Brewing is one of the many businesses in what was once Lincoln Center Elementary School.

Go back to school . . . kind of

When Ivywild, a nearly 100-year-old elementary school on the south side of town, closed in 2009, it didn’t take long for new development to start. Within a couple of years, the classrooms were transformed into a pizzeria, a bakery, a brewery, salad and empanada shops, a collection of boutiques, a whiskey tasting room (which doubles as an ax-throwing venue), and the cheekily named Principal’s Office cocktail bar (set in the area that really was the principal’s office).