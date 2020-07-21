Where Everyone Wants to Travel in 2021, According to Google

These are the destinations Americans want to visit most next year—and why we love them.

Though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, AFAR is continuing to cover the world, because while you may not be traveling right now, there’s always room for inspiration. While countries in Europe and the Caribbean are slowly (and shakily) reopening for travel this year, Google searches for 2021 travel have increased by 124 percent since March, indicating that many people are getting an early start on 2021 trip planning. Luxury travel company Kuoni analyzed Google search data in all languages to identify the destinations that people are most interested in visiting next year. The map below shows the destination that each country is most eager to visit, based on Google searches for “[destination] 2021” and “[destination] holiday 2021.” On a global scale, the most popular 2021 destination is the United Arab Emirates, followed by a three-way tie among Qatar, Canada, and the United States. Courtesy of Kuoni Kuoni’s colorful map shows each country’s most searched for destination in large type with the name of the searching country below in smaller type. Google trends show that U.S. travelers searched for the following five countries the most when considering 2021 trips: Japan Italy Greece Ireland Egypt These destinations have long been on AFAR’s radar in the form of travel guides and long-form articles. As we ponder future international adventures, we took a look back at the stories that most vividly evoked the spirit of these five places. Some tales inspired us to book a trip, others made us nostalgic for past lives; all have us yearning to travel again. Photo by Landon Nordeman Yumi, a professional friend in Tokyo, says that most of her clients just want basic, uncomplicated companionship. Tokyo, Japan Chris Colin’s story about renting a friend in Tokyo fascinated me from the get-go. The series of encounters with platonic pals for hire inspired my introverted self, not to replicate the experience, but to explore a place where enough people found themselves at the intersection of busy, shy, and lonely that such a service could fuel a successful business. That specific cultural fascination got me on the plane, but everything else I saw while in Japan—temples tucked between city blocks, pristine convenience stores that defy every 7-Eleven stereotype, vending machines dispensing cans of hot coffee, old women chatting in onsen locker rooms—had me planning my next trip before I’d even left. —Nicole Antonio, managing editor Read Chris Colin’s full story: The Incredibly True Story of Renting a Friend in Tokyo Southern Japan

I’ve wanted to hike the Kumano Kodo, Japan’s UNESCO World Heritage pilgrimage trail, since the moment I read this line in Peggy Orenstein’s story: “Kumano is in the heart of Japan’s holiest region, the cradle of its creation myth.” There is something in the Kumano’s mix of spirituality, forebodingly steep trails, and quiet inns ready to refuel hungry travelers that calls to me. My sister had a similar reaction. Twice now we have tried to answer that call—and both times life has had other plans. COVID-19 threw up the latest roadblock. Yes, I’m disappointed that I’m not hiking through “sleepy farm towns and forests of cedar, cypress, and bamboo, over mountain passes, across rivers, and past waterfalls” this summer as I had hoped. But if anything, quarantine has deepened my hunger to visit. If dreaming of a destination is an important part of planning a trip—building a bond, understanding your intent—then the Kumano Kodo is the destination with which I’ve had my most extensive long-distance relationship. Here’s to 2021 being the year we finally meet IRL. —Aislyn Greene, senior editor Read Peggy Orenstein’s full story: Escape From the Modern World on a Pilgrim’s Path Through Japan Photo by Robbie Lawrence The beauty of Venice’s canals only improves with age. Venice, Italy Like AFAR contributing writer Emma John, I first went to Venice when I was about 13. Though I didn’t have a cool single woman as my chaperone, I do remember visiting the Doge’s Palace and Piazza San Marco and the island of Murano with my family and being struck by the glamour of it all. The wending canals, the majestic cupolas—people had garages for their boats! When I returned to Venice last spring for a couple of days before boarding the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, I did not have a teenaged travel companion in tow, as Emma did. But I discovered that, no matter my age, the allure of the place had not changed. I got lost. I sat in cafés to drink espresso and write postcards. I walked all the way to the tip of the island and just listened to the water lap against the pier. I let myself be enchanted by the vaporetti and notice the soft hues of blue and terra-cotta that appeared in myriad ways around the city. My favorite moments were, as Emma’s young charge Niambh remarks, “wandering the streets without a plan, discovering things.” —Sara Button, associate editor Read Emma John’s full story: Why Did I Bring a Teenager to Venice? Photo by Marco Argüello Visitors take in the view of Athens from Aeropagus Hill. Athens, Greece

