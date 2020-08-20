This is a developing story. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

On July 15, Puerto Rico planned to join a growing list of Caribbean islands that are welcoming back nonessential travelers. But after a spike in COVID-19 cases, Puerto Rico’s Governor Wanda Vázquez announced major rollbacks on July 16, including the closure of bars and casinos and the restricted use of beaches. After banning alcohol sales after 7 p.m. and completely on Sundays, Vázquez is also placing the entire U.S. territory on a 24-hour lockdown every Sunday from August 23. All of these restrictions will be in place until at least September 11. Currently, only essential travel is being encouraged at this time.

“It is definitely not the time to be flying,” Carla Campos, executive director of Puerto Rico’s tourism company, told the Associated Press.

As of August 20, there have been 27,934 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 356 resulting deaths in Puerto Rico, according to data from the New York Times. Here’s what we know so far about traveling to Puerto Rico.

Is Puerto Rico open for travel?

The current travel advisory says Puerto Rico is only encouraging essential travel right now and is postponing its official inbound tourism reopening. According to the travel advisory, “individuals traveling for tourism purposes, such as sightseeing, recreation, or attending cultural events,” do not count as essential travelers.

Technically, Puerto Rico has never closed its borders to U.S. citizens or foreign nationals who hadn’t been in China, Iran, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland, or the European Shengen area in the previous 14 days.

What kind of safety protocols are being put in place in Puerto Rico?

In addition to completing a travel declaration form provided by the Puerto Rico Health Department, those who enter Puerto Rico will be required to supply proof of negative molecular tests (nasal or throat swabs) from 72 hours prior. The government will not accept any other type of test, including the antibody ones that require a finger stick or blood drawn.

Arriving passengers who do not have test results available, refuse to submit to testing upon arrival, or test positive will be required to quarantine for 14 days and cover their own medical and extended stay expenses. Those who wish to be released from quarantine will have to undergo a molecular test and share the negative results with the government, Puerto Rico health secretary Lorenzo González told the Associated Press.

“If you don’t want to be tested, stay home. Don’t come here and complicate our situation,” he said.

Those who can produce negative test results upon arrival will be allowed into Puerto Rico, but they will need to follow locally mandated rules, including wearing face masks when in public, or be subjected to fines. Social distancing is being enforced by limiting capacity to 25 percent at restaurants and museums.

What flights to Puerto Rico are available?

Because Puerto Rico never closed its borders, airlines continued to fly to and from the island. However, in order to better track people arriving in Puerto Rico, flights are only allowed in and out of San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. While both both Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla (BQN) and the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce (PSE) were scheduled to reopen on July 6 to passenger travel, Discover Puerto Rico’s travel advisory states that all passenger flights are still being diverted to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Governor Vázquez has repeatedly asked the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily suspend flights from COVID-19 hot spots in the U.S. mainland to no avail.

What else is open in Puerto Rico?

Through at least September 11, an island-wide curfew will remain in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Saturday, with exceptions only made for emergencies. On Sundays, people will only be allowed to leave home to go to the pharmacy, grocery store, hospitals, or medical appointments. Tourists are now prohibited from visiting the islands of Vieques and Culebra.

Public beaches and natural reserves are only open to joggers, swimmers, and surfers from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. (except on Sundays when they remain completely closed). Casinos, theaters, bars, clubs, and gyms are all closed. Retail shops and malls remain open, as long as they operate at 25 percent capacity.

Capacity at restaurants in Puerto Rico has also been scaled back to 25 percent from 50 percent, and alcohol sales are prohibited after 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are completely banned on Sundays as of July 26. Although churches will be allowed to remain open, most businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores will also have to close on Sundays.

While hotel pools were recently reopened at 25 percent capacity, they are now closed once again. However, Miguel Vega, former president of the island’s Association of Hotels, told the Associated Press he is requesting a reconsideration regarding the closures of pools and casinos.

Cities and towns across Puerto Rico have also instituted even stricter closures. For example, Rincón closed its beaches, and on July 15, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz banned anyone who is not a resident, worker, or tourist staying in a hotel or Airbnb from entering Old San Juan from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Which hotels are open?

Many hotels in Puerto Rico stayed open throughout the pandemic for displaced travelers and frontline workers and reopened to local leisure travelers starting in June.

The Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico reopened for nonessential stays on June 2. In addition to requiring temperature checks and social-distancing measures like touchless check-in and check-out services per Hyatt’s Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment, Hyatt also installed UV light purifying air conditioners in all 579 rooms on the property.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve reopened on July 1, 2020. The mostly open-air property is set right on the northern coast of Puerto Rico, a 35-minute drive from San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Many of the hotel’s 115 guest rooms come with direct beach access and private plunge pools, making it easier to social distance and limit indoor interactions with other guests. As a Marriott property, Dorado Beach is following health and safety protocols in accordance with Marriott’s Global Cleanliness Council.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. This article originally appeared online on June 26, 2020; it was updated on August 20, 2020, to include current information.