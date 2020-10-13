Our Favorite Noise Canceling Headphones for Travel Are up to 43 Percent Off Right Now

Most of us haven’t flown on an airplane since March. But even in lockdown, AFAR editors are still relying on one of our must-have travel accessories: noise canceling headphones. Why? Turns out noise canceling headphones are also very necessary for helping us stay focused during loud construction across the street, sirens blaring by outside, and yes, even our quarantine partner’s Zoom calls while we’re sheltering in place.

Unlike regular earbuds, active noise canceling headphones use battery-powered technology to cancel out unwanted noise. Without getting too technical, these types of headphones typically use external microphones to detect noise in the general environment around you, and then send mirrored sound waves into your ears to effectively cancel out that noise. While this technology can’t silence the baby crying in the airplane seat ahead of you, it does drastically cut back on ambient noise whether you’re on a plane or sitting at home.

Because of this battery-powered technology, noise canceling headphones tend to be more expensive than regular ones. The following are reviews of the best wireless noise canceling headphones we’ve actually used ourselves. And in our humble opinions, they’re worth every penny.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II

Back in the days of “offices,” sitting-close-to-me colleagues shrewdly assessed that I had two working modes: Putting my Bose over-ear headphones on meant I didn’t want to be bothered. Bose headphones on, and noise-canceling feature switched on, meant I seriously didn’t want to be bothered—and that I couldn’t hear them, anyway. I can see your mouth moving, but all I’m getting is . . . white noise.

Bose headphones are so dangerously effective in blocking out the world that I bring them with me wherever I go. I wear them on the subway. I wear them to wash dishes. I wear them when I’m out for a walk. I wear them when my husband wants to “talk.” Because they have “synthetic protein leather” pillows that cover your ear, the headphones are too big to fit into a pocket, and instead come in a carrying case. If sleekness and size are your thing, then Bose headphones maybe aren’t. But I’ll take comfort over cool any day.

Where I find Bose headphones most valuable is on a flight, when the din of the cabin can make it hard to hear my second viewing of Notting Hill and the groans and whirs of the plane itself are enough to set my heart racing (anxious flier, I am). No thank you! Once I sit down, I unpack my Bose headphones and switch them on. Noise, canceled. Now only 19 more hours left to go. —Katherine LaGrave, digital features editor

Apple AirPods Pro

I had resisted wireless in-ear headphones because of my Tiny Ears Problem and feared I would instantly lose any expensive set I bought. But the AirPod Pros have delivered on two fronts—true noise cancellation and customizable fit—making them the best pair of headphones I’ve ever owned.

Using both an outward-facing microphone and an inward-facing microphone, these tiny but powerful earbuds create a noise-canceling environment that blocks out everything. Pre-COVID, the earbuds got rid of all the office ambient noise—the meeting in the room next door, the plates clacking in the kitchen—and made commuting on the racket-producing subway something close to serene.

Each set of AirPods Pro also comes with three sizes of flexible silicone tips—small, medium, and large—to customize the fit. Even though the silicone tips make the seal in your ears tighter, the buds themselves are vented in and out to get rid of any sense of suction in the ear. (Those who hate earplugs or feel claustrophobic easily will know what I’m talking about.) This also means the likelihood of them falling out on a bus, plane, or train is much lower.

But my favorite new feature is the Ear Tip Fit Test, which you’ll find in your iPhone settings once you complete the iOS 13.2 update. You try different-size earbuds and your phone will tell you if the fit is good [green] or just OK [yellow] for each ear. You might be encouraged to try different sizes for different ears, like needing a right shoe that’s a half size bigger than your left. It’s a feature I didn’t realize I’d been living without, and now I can’t imagine not having.

—Laura Dannen Redman, digital content director

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

I picked up a pair of Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE over-ear headphones for half off during Amazon Prime Day in 2018, but for an updated version you’ll want to try the new Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones, which came out earlier in 2020 (and are also on sale for just $144 during Amazon Prime Day 2020). Both come with wireless Bluetooth technology and provide active noise cancellation with an over-ear design, but the newer version holds a full 30 hours charge (an 11-hour improvement over my older headphones).