What is open now: Together with the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Committee, a group of partners from the public and private sectors, the tourism ministry implemented a phased approach to reopening with new health and safety protocols at airports, seaports, hotels, and restaurants .

Private flights and boats from the United States will still be allowed to enter the Bahamas after July 22, since the government says the smaller number of travelers will allow it to maintain a more manageable contact tracing process.

How to get there: Southwest, JetBlue, Delta, United, and other U.S. airlines will no longer be allowed to fly to the Bahamas due to the most recent travel ban on U.S. commercial flights. Bahamasair has also ceased outgoing flights to the United States. Only outgoing flights to the U.S. will be permitted after July 22, in order to bring any current visitors in the Bahamas back home.

Test and health screening requirements: All incoming travelers are still required to upload a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 10 days before departing, as well as complete an Electronic Health Visa . Those who do not upload negative PCR test results will be denied entry into the Bahamas. Children under the age of 10 will not be required to take a test.

The Bahamas initially opened its borders to all international commercial travel on July 1, 2020. But after an uptick in local coronavirus cases along with the continued increase in COVID-19 in the United States, only commercial flights from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union will be allowed into the country as of July 22 . While private and charter flights as well as private yachts will be allowed in from the United States, commercial flights carrying passengers from the United States are no longer permitted.

People are being asked to practice social distancing and wear masks within enclosed spaces like airports and shops, but otherwise beaches and restaurants are open.

How to get there: To get to St. Bart’s, Tradewind Aviation resumed its scheduled shuttle flights and private charters between San Juan Airport and St. Bart’s Gustav III Airport on June 22. (Several airlines have continued service between the United States and San Juan throughout the pandemic.) When St. Maarten Princess Juliana Airport reopens on August 1, 2020, to commercial flights from the United States, passengers will be able to make connecting flights to St. Bart’s via Winair and St. Barth Commuter .

Those who plan on staying in St. Bart’s for longer than seven nights will need to be retested on the seventh day of their trip. If at any point positive test results are received, travelers will be asked to quarantine for 14 nights or until they test negative. Children age 10 and younger won’t need to be tested.

Test and health screening requirements: Travelers from all countries are allowed to enter St. Bart’s as long as they can produce negative COVID-19 test results obtained 72 hours prior to arrival. If you aren’t able to get tested prior to departure, you’ll have to agree to be tested upon arrival and quarantine at your hotel or vacation rental until the test results are received (typically within 24 hours). If test results come back negative, travelers will not have to quarantine any longer.

On June 22 , St. Bart’s reopened its airport and started to welcome travelers from all countries.

If you can prove you are COVID-19 free, all travelers are welcome to St. Bart’s as of June 22 without quarantine.

What is open now: Nonresidents visiting Jamaica for tourism will be required to stay in a designated “COVID-19 Resilient Corridor” along the coastline from Negril to Port Antonio for the duration of their stay. Only businesses within the Corridor certified by the government to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols are allowed to open to tourists. This includes hotels like Moon Palace in Ocho Rios and the Sandals in Montego Bay (see the full list of hotels, guesthouses, and villas open at visitjamaica.com ). The Caves Hotel, GoldenEye, and Strawberry Hill (all part of the Island Outpost hotel group ) will remain closed through August 20, 2020.

How to get there: American Airlines flights from Miami and Charlotte to Jamaica have resumed , as well as United flights from Newark, Delta flights from Atlanta, and Air Canada flights from Toronto.

Test and health screening requirements: Upon arrival, international tourists will be subjected to health screenings, including temperature checks and symptoms observation. As of July 15, all nonbusiness travelers age 12 or older from Arizona, Florida, New York, and Texas will be required to upload a negative COVID-19 PCR test acquired from a College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited medical laboratory within 10 days of departing in order to receive a travel authorization to enter Jamaica.

How to get there: While St. Lucia’s borders technically opened on June 4, travelers arriving by air from the U.S. weren’t able to go until American Airlines resumed its service from Miami to St. Lucia on July 9 .

Test and health screening requirements: As of July 9, all arriving passengers ( with the exception of persons traveling within the Caribbean travel bubble ) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR within seven days prior to departing. All passengers including those from the Caribbean travel bubble will also need to complete a Pre-Arrival Travel Registration Form .

While some restaurants have reopened for dine-in service, Antigua and Barbuda’s government is advising travelers to opt for takeaway and delivery service at the moment.

What is open now: Through July 31, a curfew is in place between 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. During this curfew period, beaches will be open between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. While face masks will be required in all public areas, they will not be needed on beaches where social-distancing measures are met. Anyone who fails to comply can be fined $5,000 East Caribbean dollars (US$1,850) or imprisoned for six months.

How to get there: Daily American Airlines flights from Miami resumed on June 4. JetBlue and Delta flights from the U.S. are expected to resume by July. Flights from the United Kingdom won’t resume until August 1, when British Airways brings back its London-Antigua route. Virgin Atlantic plans on restoring its service from the U.K. to the island in October.

Test and health screening requirements: To be allowed into the country, travelers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test taken within seven days of their flight upon arrival at the airport. They will also need to complete a Health Declaration Form and a Traveler Accommodation Form (to assist with contact tracing if necessary). Other health screenings including temperature checks will also take place upon arrival at the airport.

Antigua resumed flights from the United States on June 4, and now travelers from all countries are welcome to Antigua and Barbuda.

From August 17 through August 31, all restaurants can only offer takeout or delivery. Nightclubs and bars are closed entirely.

What is open now: Hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals like Airbnb are no longer able to allow guests to check in for 30 days as of August 19. (Reservations can be accepted from business travelers, flight crews, emergency personnel, and government workers only if they have written authorization from the government agency they are visiting.)

How to get there: Currently Virgin Islanders in the territory and abroad are being encouraged to only travel for urgent matters. For the current airlift to the USVI from the continental United States, the tourism board is updating a Google document with relevant flight details.

Test and health screening requirements: The USVI closed its borders to leisure travelers completely for a period of at least a month starting August 19. Previously the USVI required travelers 15 years and older arriving from any state with a positivity rate of greater than 10 percent ( according to data from Johns Hopkins University ) to provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test taken within five days prior to arrival or a postive antibody test taken within four months prior to travel.

The U.S. Virgin Islands—comprising St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas—started to welcome back leisure travelers on June 1 . But beginning August 19, the USVI closed its borders once again to leisure travelers for a period of at least one month and reinstated stay-at home-orders for locals for at least two weeks.

As these countries open to U.S. travelers, be sure to carefully read the rules each country is requiring of international travelers and ask yourself the following questions before you book anything:

In order to safeguard visitors and locals from outbreaks of the virus, the governments of these islands are working with public health officials and tourism boards to institute new cleaning protocols at hotels and airports as well as various social-distancing and testing measures.

Having contained the coronavirus so far, many Caribbean island nations are reopening their borders to international travelers this summer. With relatively low coronavirus numbers and highly tourism-dependent economies, Antigua and St. Lucia started to welcome back international tourists for nonessential travel as early as June 1. However, as COVID-19 numbers in the United States continue to increase, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Bahamas have rolled back reopening plans to travelers from the U.S. (If you’re wondering about the Atlantic island of Bermuda , it reopened to all international travelers on July 1.)

Hotels and vacation rentals including Airbnb and HomeAway are allowed to welcome guests again. The government has also instituted a curfew for travelers that requires them to remain on property between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort reopened on July 1, but Baha Mar has decided to postpone its reopening to October 2020, and Atlantis is closed until further notice.

Taxis and buses are operational, but passengers are limited and required to wear face masks. Restaurants are also open, but buffets will be discontinued and staff must wear face masks and gloves. International travelers are being asked to practice social-distancing measures and are required to wear face masks while transiting through airports and in public everywhere except on the beach. Any visitors or residents found not wearing face masks in required areas will be subject to a $200 fine or a month imprisonment.

Read more about the reopening of the Bahamas here. This was last updated on July 20, 2020.

Cuba reopened on July 1

Cuba reopened to tourism on July 1 with a new system that isolates foreign tourists from the local population by only allowing them to visit a limited number of resorts on remote islands. Because of U.S. rules that prohibit American visitors from traveling to Cuba strictly for reasons of tourism, these trips to coastal beach resorts will be off limits to U.S. citizens.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 2,432

Test and health screening requirements: Upon arrival in Cuba, travelers will be required to take COVID-19 tests. Those who receive negative results will be allowed to proceed to their hotels—or if they land in mainland Cuba, transfer to a bus that will take them directly to the resorts (stops will be prohibited and police officers will be assigned to each bus). Anyone who tests positive will be isolated via a combination of quarantining or being sent back home (details remain unclear at the moment).

How to get there: To reach Cuba, tourists will need to take charter flights directly to the islands or fly to central Cuba.

What is open now: This new system restricts visitors to resorts on five remote islands off Cuba’s northern coast for all-inclusive vacations, essentially isolating foreigners from the local population. Visitors will also not be allowed to rent cars or leave the fenced-in resort areas.

Read more details about Cuba’s new tourism system here. This was last updated on July 15, 2020.

Dominican Republic reopened on July 1

Tourism resumed in the Dominican Republic on July 1, as airports throughout the country reopened to commercial flights from all international destinations.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 47,671

Test and health screening requirements: All arriving passengers will need to fill out and submit a Traveler’s Health Affidavit and have their temperatures checked as they disembark their plane. Anyone with a temperature above 100.6 degrees Fahrenheit, or presenting other COVID-19 symptoms, will need to take a rapid COVID-19 test “and initiate the protocols for isolation and treatment of the case,” according to the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. So far, the government has not provided any more details about how long this quarantine will be enforced or if PCR tests will be required at any point.

How to get there: Already during the first week of July, the Punta Cana airport welcomed flights back from multiple U.S. airlines, including JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, Delta, United, and American Airlines from cities including New York/Newark, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Boston. Air Canada will resume weekly flights from both Montreal and Toronto to Punta Cana starting July 18. See the full upcoming flight schedule.

What is open now: Hotels, bars, and restaurants have also reopened in the Dominican Republic with new health protocols including baggage disinfection and temperature screenings upon arrival at hotels, capacity at bars limited to 35 percent, and a distance of at least six feet between all tables at restaurants. Notable hotel reopenings on July 1 included the Eden Roc at Cap Cana and the Amanera. Other AFAR favorites like the Tortuga Bay hotel in Punta Cana won’t reopen until September.

For more information, visit godominicanrepublic.com. This was last updated on July 15, 2020.

Guadeloupe reopened on July 1 (except to U.S. travelers)

The French overseas region of Guadeloupe lifted mandatory quarantine measures on May 11 and allowed commercial flights from mainland France starting in June. Flights from the rest of the EU and other countries except from the United States were allowed to resume on July 1. It is still unclear if U.S. travelers will be allowed in this summer.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 190

Test and health screening requirements: Travelers will need to take a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test up to 72 hours before departing and present it to immigration officials upon arrival. If travelers cannot provide negative test results, they will need to take a test at the airport (at their own cost of 84 euros) and will receive results by text or email within 24 to 28 hours. While quarantine will not be required during this period, travelers will need to wear face masks and maintain social-distancing measures.

How to get there: Air France resumed flights from Paris to Pointe-a-Pitre in Guadeloupe earlier in July, while Air Belgium is set to bring back its Brussels-PTP route on July 15. Air Canada will resume weekly Montreal-PTP flights starting July 17. JetBlue announced plans to bring back its JFK-PTP route that launched in early 2020 on November 7, 2020.

What is open now: Hotels are reopening throughout Guadeloupe with new hygiene protocols including installing barriers at check-in desks, making hand sanitizer available throughout properties, and requiring face masks for all employees who interact with guests. La Toubana Hôtel & Spa and La Creole Beach Hôtel & Spa are both currently open to guests, while some hotels are waiting to reopen, including the Club Med Caravelle, which is set to reopen on October 17.

For more information, visit guadeloupe-islands.com/reopening. This was last updated on July 15, 2020.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines reopened on July 1

St. Vincent and the Grenadines—including the islands of Mustique and Canouan to name two—reopened to international travelers on July 1.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 35

Test and health screening requirements: Travelers arriving between July 1 and 31, 2020, must fill out a “VINCYCOVID” questionnaire form before arrival, take a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival, and quarantine for 24 hours in their accommodation until negative test results are returned. Those who arrive with negative antibody test results (within five days of entry) and negative COVID-19 PCR test results (within two days of entry) will still be asked to take another PCR test upon arrival but will not be required to quarantine for 24 hours. From August 1 onwards, this process may change with PCR tests potentially being lifted depending on country of arrival.

All passengers who continue on to Mustique will need to be tested again 48 hours after arrival on the island, to make sure they did not contract the virus while in transit. These tests will cost travelers $100 each.

How to get there: American Airlines resumed its Miami to St. Vincent route July 11, and Air Canada will bring back its route from Toronto on July 23. People can fly to St. Vincent and other islands in the Grenadines via charter flights from Barbados and St. Lucia as well.

What is open now: Many hotels are reopening throughout the chain of islands in the southern Caribbean. The Mandarin Oriental, Canouan reopened on July 1 to travelers. In addition to booking individual rooms, the property has also added a buyout option to book the entire resort with rates starting at $60,000 per night. Just a five-minute ferry ride from the main island of St. Vincent, Young Island reopened to guests on July 10. However, the Liming Bequia won’t open to guests until December 1, 2020.

For more information, visit gov.vc. This was last updated on July 17, 2020.

Aruba reopened to U.S. travelers on July 10

Aruba’s government reopened its borders to visitors from the nearby islands of Bonaire and Curaçao on June 15, and visitors from the rest of the Caribbean (with the exception of Dominican Republic and Haiti), Europe, and Canada will be allowed to return on July 1. Now, as of July 10, travelers from the United States can go, while the official dates for travelers from other markets, including South America and Central America, are still being determined.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 106

Test and health screening requirements: Travelers from the United States residing in hot spot states (see the updated listed at Aruba.com) will be required to take a PCR test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departing and upload their negative results as part of an online Embarkation/Disembarkation process at least 12 hours before their flight to Aruba. If these steps are not followed, they will not be allowed to travel to Aruba.

Other U.S. travelers will not be required to follow the previous steps, but they still have the option of uploading negative test results before departing or taking a PCR test upon arrival in Aruba, which will cost $75 and require quarantining until the test results come back.

All visitors will need to purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance as part of the Embarkation/Disembarkation process. The cost varies by age and length of trip, and it can be calculated through a premium calculator Aruba has set up.

How to get there: Tentative dates for airlines to resume service to Aruba are listed on airportaruba.com.

What is open now: To ensure the safety of both visitors and locals, the Aruba Tourism Authority together with the Department of Public Health instituted a mandatory cleaning and hygiene certification program for all tourism-related businesses across the country. Businesses that pass muster after an on-site visit from the Department of Inspection and Hygiene will be awarded Aruba Health and Happiness Code gold certification seals.

Hotels are required to follow best practices guidelines distributed by the Aruba Hotel and Tourism Association. This includes new physical-distancing protocols like plexiglass barriers at desks, digital keys, and contactless check-in, plus elevated cleaning practices for luggage handling, food and beverage service, and more.

National parks and tourism attractions are also adhering to new protocols to maintain proper social distancing. Aruba’s Arikok National Park permanently banned ATVs starting June 1 from protected areas. Larger multi-passenger UTVs will also be banned in the park from October 31.

For more information, visit aruba.com. This was last updated on July 15, 2020.

Barbados reopened on July 12

After several weeks with no new coronavirus cases, Barbados reopened its international airport to commercial flights on July 12, 2020.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 103

Test and health screening requirements: All travelers must submit an Embarkation/Disembarkation form at travelform.gov.bb 24 hours prior to departure, wear face masks at the airport, and undergo a health screening upon arrival. These health screenings will differ depending on the country from which you are traveling. While those traveling from low-risk Caribbean countries will be exempt from testing requirements for COVID-19, all other travelers are being strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of departing for Barbados and submit those test results electronically. Children age five and under will not need to take a test.

Those who do not arrive with negative COVID-19 PCR test results will need to take a mandatory test upon arrival for free at the airport and quarantine until test results are available. Those who test positive will be isolated in an alternative accommodation provided for free by the government where they must stay until they recover. Travelers who test negative from high-risk countries (which includes the U.S.) will be asked to take a follow-up PCR test on the seventh day of their vacation.

How to get there: On July 12, Air Canada started to fly between Toronto and Barbados twice weekly. On July 18, British Airways will bring back its weekly London Gatwick flights, followed by JetBlue’s route from JFK starting July 25. Virgin Atlantic is expected to resume its weekly London Heathrow service to the island on August 1, and American Airlines will start flying again from Miami on August 5.

What is open now: As hotels throughout Barbados start to reopen, the government is asking them to follow new COVID-19 health protocols such as providing three feet of distance between lounge chairs at pools and encouraging guests to wear face masks in public areas (read the full list of protocols in this document from the ministry of tourism). The Waves Hotel & Spa is set to reopen on July 25, but many others like Cobblers Cove are waiting until October to reopen.

For more information, visit visitbarbados.org. This was last updated on July 15, 2020.

Grenada started to reopen in phases on July 15

Starting July 15, Grenada welcomed commercial flights from low-risk countries across the Caribbean. Then on August 1, international flights from medium-risk countries—Canada, the U.K., and other EU countries—will be allowed into Grenada. Until further notice, only chartered flights will be allowed from all other countries.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 23

Test and health screening requirements: Travelers entering from other Caribbean countries starting July 15 will need to submit a health declaration form and download the Grenada Contact tracing app before departing. While a COVID-19 test prior to entry won’t be required, these low-risk travelers will need to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival. If they test negative, they will be free to enjoy their stay. Those who test positive will need to take a PCR test and quarantine until negative test results come back.

Starting August 1, in addition to completing a health declaration form and downloading the Grenada Contact tracing app, travelers from medium-risk countries (including Canada, the U.K., and all EU countries) will need to provide negative PCR test results seven days prior to departure. When they arrive, they will also need to take a rapid test. If both results are negative, they will be allowed to go to their approved accommodations. Those who test positive to the rapid test will be placed in quarantine for up to 14 days or until a negative PCR test is returned.

Travelers from high-risk countries, including the United States, who enter via chartered flights starting August 1 will be required to follow the same pretrip requirements as medium-risk countries. But upon arrival they will need to take another PCR test and quarantine until negative results are returned. All passengers from high-risk countries could be placed under mandatory quarantine at an approved state facility for up to 14 days, subject to the discretion of the Grenadian health officials.

How to get there: This section will be updated as more information becomes available.

What is open now: This section will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more information, visit puregrenada.com. This was last updated on July 15, 2020.

Puerto Rico rolled back its reopening on July 15

Puerto Rico initially reopened to tourism on July 15, but Puerto Rico’s governor announced major rollbacks on July 16, including closing bars and restricting beach use since the U.S. territory has experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Puerto Rico is only encouraging essential travel right now.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 27,934

Test and health screening requirements: People who can produce negative COVID-19 test results obtained 72 hours prior to arrival no longer have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Puerto Rico. Arriving passengers who do not have test results available, refuse to submit to testing upon arrival, or test positive will be required to quarantine for 14 days and cover their own medical and extended stay expenses. Those who wish to be released from quarantine will have to undergo a molecular test and share the negative results with the government.

Those who can produce negative test results upon arrival will be allowed into Puerto Rico, but they will need to follow locally mandated rules, including wearing face masks when in public (and be subject to a fine, if not).

How to get there: Because Puerto Rico never closed its borders, airlines continued to fly to and from the island. However, in order to better track people arriving in Puerto Rico, flights are only allowed in and out of San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Both Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla (BQN) and the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce (PSE) were scheduled to reopen on July 6, 2020, but JetBlue has pushed back its routes into those airports.

What is open now: The island-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. was extended through September 11, 2020, with a 24-hour lockdown every Sunday implemented starting August 23. Beaches are now only open to exercisers, including joggers, swimmers, and surfers. Capacity at restaurants in Puerto Rico was recently rolled back to 25 percent and alcohol sales are prohibited after 7 p.m. and on Sundays. Casinos, bars, gyms, marinas, and theaters are closed once again. Tourists are also barred from visiting the islands of Vieques and Culebra.

Many hotels in Puerto Rico stayed open throughout the pandemic for displaced travelers and frontline workers and reopened to local leisure travelers starting in June. As of July, both the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico and Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve are open for leisure travelers.

Read more about Puerto Rico’s reopening here. This was last updated on August 20, 2020.

Turks and Caicos reopened on July 22

Turks and Caicos opened its borders and welcomed international visitors on July 22, 2020, with flight service returning to Providenciales International Airport from the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 82

Test and health screening requirements: Starting July 22, all travelers, including both tourists and residents, are required to obtain a travel authorization via the TCI Assured Travel Authorization Portal in order to enter the Turks and Caicos. To obtain this authorization, travelers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test obtained no more than five days prior to departing. They must also fill out a health screening questionnaire and have medical/travel insurance that covers COVID-19 medical costs, full hospitalization, doctors’ visits, prescriptions, and air ambulance/medevac. Children under the age of 10 are not required to be tested.

How to get there: American, JetBlue, and Delta started flights from Miami, Charlotte, New York, and Atlanta on July 22, with more airlift resuming in the following days. (Following guidance from health authorities, the government is delaying the reopening of the Grand Turk Cruise Center until August 31, 2020.)

What is open now: In advance of the border opening, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to reopen from July 6 to locals. Sailrock Resort in South Caicos is now open with new COVID-19 protocols, including distributing PPE Care Packages with masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and disposable towelettes to guests and reducing capacity at its dining rooms to 50 percent. However, some hotels like the Como Parrot Cay have delayed their opening date until August 1.

For more information, visit turksandcaicostourism.com. This was last updated on July 23, 2020.

St. Maarten/St. Martin reopened to U.S. travelers on August 1

As of July 1, travelers from Canada and Europe are allowed to fly into Princess Juliana International Airport on the Dutch side of the island after borders reopened to people from other Caribbean islands earlier in June. U.S. arrivals were welcomed back as of August 1. St. Maarten will continuously review its reopening phases based on recommendations from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor.

All passengers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport on the Dutch side of the island will be allowed to stay on St. Martin, the French side of the island.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 348 in St. Maarten and 121 in St. Martin

Test and health screening requirements: As of June 25, all arriving passengers are required to complete a self health declaration form online. All travelers arriving from outside the Caribbean will also need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Children age 10 and under will not need to take a test. Temperature checks are also mandatory upon arrival at the airport. Anyone exhibiting symptoms will need to take an additional COVID-19 test at their own cost.

How to get there: Currently, Air France is flying into Princess Juliana International Airport from Paris. Delta, American Airlines, JetBlue, and Spirit Airlines have all resumed flights from the U.S. to St. Maarten.

What is open now: Hotels on both the Dutch and French side of the island are reopening, including Sonesta Ocean Point Resort in St. Maarten and the Grand Case Beach Club and the Karibuni Lodge in St. Martin.

To encourage local staycations on the French side of the island, St. Martin’s tourist office is giving away travel vouchers to residents of St. Martin, St. Maarten, St. Bart’s, Guadeloupe, and Martinique to be used between July 1 and August 31, 2020. The vouchers can be ordered through iamstmartin.com and can be used for hotel stays, in restaurants, at shops, and more.

For more information, visit stmaartenupdates.com. This was last updated on August 20, 2020.

Dominica reopened to international travelers on August 7

Dominica started welcoming all international travelers on August 7, 2020.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 18

Test and health screening requirements: Before departing, all travelers must submit a health questionnaire online at domcovid.19.dominica.gov.dm at least 24 hours before arrival along with negative PCR test results recorded 24–72 hours prior to arrival. Before boarding the plane to Dominica and disembarking at their destination, travelers must show the notification of clearance to travel they receive after submitting the questionnaire and negative test results. Once in Dominica, travelers will also need to undergo a health assessment, including a temperature check and a rapid test screening. If the rapid test results are negative, guests will be allowed to go through customs to enter Dominica. Travelers marked as high risk via the questionnaire, positive rapid test results, or a high temperature will need to take an additional PCR test and be quarantined until results come back negative.

How to get there: Even before coronavirus, travelers from the U.S. and Europe needed to connect via airports in Antigua, Barbados, Martinique, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe, or St. Lucia to get to Dominica. The airline InterCaribbean plans to resume connecting service from Barbados to Dominica starting September 1. Other airlines that serve Dominica include Seaborne Airlines, Winair, and Air Antilles. Check with individual airlines to see when they plan on reinstating flights to Dominica.

What is open now: Some hotels are already welcoming guests with new safety protocols in order, like the Secret Bay Resort. Others will remain closed for the summer, like the Citrus Creek Plantation, which plans to reopen on October 9, 2020.

For more information, visit dominicaupdate.com. This was last updated on August 20, 2020.

Anguilla will start accepting applications on August 21 from tourists

Currently COVID-19 free, Anguilla will allow leisure travelers to start the pre-registration process online to visit the island as of August 21.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 3

Test and health screening requirements: Starting August 21, travelers can begin the pre-registration process to visit Anguilla online at the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website. Travelers will be asked to fill out their home address and proposed travel dates and submit negative PCR test results taken within three to five days prior to arrival. They will also be required to have a health insurance policy that covers any medical expenses incurred in relation to COVID-19 treatment. Once the application is approved, an electronic certificate authorizing travel to Anguilla will be issued. Note that guests from low-risk countries will be given preference while those from high-risk countries will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Upon arrival, travelers will be given a PCR test and another test will administered on day 10 of their visit. In between these two tests, travelers will be asked to remain at their villa and will only be allowed to explore the island after they receive negative test results again after day 10. (Travelers are free to visit for periods shorter than 10 days, as well.) If travelers receive positive test results at any point, they will need to quarantine at a government approved location.

How to get there: The most convenient way to get to Anguilla is to fly into St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport and take a 30-minute ferry to Anguilla.

What is open now: All accommodations must be registered by the government and certified to receive guests. A list of approved accommodations—mostly villas—will also be available on the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website.

For more information, visit ivisitanguilla.com. This was last updated on August 20, 2020.

Cayman Islands to remain closed until at least September 30

According to the Cayman Islands government, all airports will remain closed to international leisure and nonessential travel until at least September 30, 2020.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases: 205

For more information, visit visitcaymanislands.com. This was last updated on August 20, 2020.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article. This article originally appeared online on May 19, 2020; it was updated on July 17, 2020, to include current information.

