The Best Meals We Ate in 2019

We’ve selected the standout breakfasts, killer lunches, and dreamy dinners that have lingered in our memories as the best tastes of the year. Dig in.

share this article

AFAR editors have been known to plan entire vacations around food, with trip motivations as varied as Michelin-starred restaurants, Parisian desserts, and lip-smacking barbecue, so the fact that some particular meals stand out among others eaten on the run may not be surprising. We’ve gathered the details of where to enjoy these landmark feasts—some fanciful chef’s table menus and some simple and mind-blowing—to perhaps inspire some fun food journeys of your own in the new year. The year’s best breakfasts El Mago de las Fritas, Miami If Miami is known as the Magic City, then the family that’s run El Mago de las Fritas since 1984 are some of its most adept magicians (the restaurant’s name even means “the magician of fritas”). Yet though my Cuban American husband and I have been together for nearly a decade and travel regularly to Miami to see his family, I’d never had a frita until this summer, when we stepped out of the humid morning into the cool foyer of the restaurant on Calle Ocho, whose walls are lined with photos of its devotees—President Obama included. We pulled up chairs and looked at the menu: There was a frita Europa (topped with Swiss cheese and two croquetas), frita confundida (frita, ham, pulled pork, Swiss), and even chicken and vegetarian fritas. In the end, though, I ordered a plain frita, which, for $5, comes as an oozing beef patty seasoned with an in-house chorizo blend, onions, and crunchy wisps of potato, all inside a pillowy, toasted Cuban bun. Paired with a frosty glass of fresh-squeezed watermelon juice, it was exactly as advertised: magic. —Katherine LaGrave, digital features editor Photo by Ann Shields Even the pottery is locally sourced at the remarkable Harbour House Inn on the Mendocino coast. Restaurant at Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA The spread: This morning’s eggs shirred in a simple ceramic dish (local potter) with vegetables (from the garden outside), scattered with the punchiest basil leaves ever (also garden), served with chewy nut-studded bread (baked in Point Arena, right down Highway 1), apple butter (garden again), house-made butter, and a chunk of Velvet Sister cheese from Pennyroyal Farm (across the mountain in Anderson Valley). This divine feast was enjoyed while watching a spectacular, churning Pacific cove, in hopes of seeing some of the migrating whales we’d heard tell of. The meal’s simplicity and variety has inspired us to expand our home breakfasts since so not only was it delicious, it has had a lasting impact. And don’t get me started on the life-altering 11-course dinner we had the night before at this dreamy Michelin-starred retreat on the Mendocino coast . . .—Ann Shields, managing editor, guides Kala Ghoda Café, Mumbai I ate a lot of incredible and memorable meals in Mumbai, including a multicourse extravaganza of Indian classics in contemporary style at the Bombay Canteen. But the one that I can’t stop thinking about was a waffle with granola and honey at the hip Kala Ghoda Café. It was one of the first meals my friend and I had there, still jet lagged from our 17-hour flight. The café is named for its neighborhood, an enclave of historical buildings and designer boutiques, ateliers, and street art. The move here is to snag a spot near one of the big windows in the tiny front room. We filled our table with chai, fresh-pressed juices, a loaded salad of cabbage, carrot, and sesame, and a beautiful gluten-free waffle made with amaranth and millet flour. (This place is popular with vegans and those of us who are gluten-free too.) It was so delicious and peaceful, that we ended up bookending our trip with another visit and that same waffle, right before our flight home. —Maggie Fuller, associate editor Related This State Now Has More Michelin Starred-Restaurants Than Any Other in the U.S. The year’s best lunches Cha Ca Thang Long, Hanoi There’s an incredible Vietnamese restaurant down the street from my apartment in Greenpoint that occasionally serves cha ca la vong, a dish of catfish fried in a coating of turmeric and dill and served over rice noodles. I became obsessed with cha ca, so when I went to Vietnam last April, I knew I had to try the real thing. On our first day in Hanoi, I led my husband on what seemed like a never-ending trudge through the winding streets of the Old Quarter to Cha Ca Thang Long, where cha ca is the only dish on the menu. We were the only Americans in the dining room so it felt like we’d come to the right place. After delivering two bottles of Hanoi beer, our server set up a burner on our table and fried the catfish in front of us. Then he showed us how to assemble the dish, first by filling our bowls with rice noodles, then sprinkling in some fish sauce and topping the whole thing with catfish, peanuts, and herbs. After just one bite, I knew I’d never be able to eat cha ca in Brooklyn again. — Natalie Beauregard, guides editor Trattoria del Moro Aronne, Orvieto, Italy

Article continues below advertisement

The first time I ate at Trattoria del Moro Aronne in Orvieto, Italy, I was a 20-year-old studying abroad in the small Umbrian hilltop town. Amid the whirl of new flavors I tried that semester, I remembered Trattoria del Moro as a cozy place tucked away off the main street that served solid regional dishes (think pappardelle with wild boar or ombrichelli with fresh black truffle). This spring, a dozen years after my first visit, I returned to Orvieto for a day trip and I knew exactly where I’d take my husband for lunch to show him why Umbrian food is so incredible. Although I thought I’d eaten my way through town all those years before, I had never tried the nidi, a house specialty. Named for its nest-like shape, the thin pasta is filled with layers of bechamel, pecorino, and honey, then baked to a gooey, golden perfection. Each bite was the perfect balance of cheesy and carb-y and sweet, and I will never forget it. Luckily, the recipe is posted on its website (how’s that for homey?) so I will spend the rest of my days trying to make it myself—that is, until I cave and go back for more. —Sara Button, assistant editor Photo by Sara Button A simple souvlaki lunch takes on mythic proportions on the Greek island of Naxos. Yasouvlaki, Naxos Town, Greece My husband and I were on an early spring trip to Naxos, where many of the island’s restaurants were closed, awaiting the summer sun-seekers. But Chora, the main town, still had plenty of activity, especially on the main drag along the harbor. On one of our last days of the trip, we sat down at Yasouvlaki, a fast-casual spot right next to the water, with expectations that aligned with the modest menu prices. The place had already charmed us with its punny (and enthusiastic) name—“Yasou” is a familiar way to say “hello” in Greek—but when we had our first bites of the perfectly seasoned, exquisitely juicy, utterly tender grilled chicken souvlaki skewers, we fell in love. By the way, for the uninitiated, Naxos is known throughout the country for having the best potatoes, and friends, the fries accompanying our meat embodied whatever magic the Naxiots sow in those root vegetables. The views of blue skies and the Aegean Sea didn’t hurt, either. —S.B. Saba, New Orleans After leaving his namesake restaurant and John Besh’s restaurant group behind, Alon Shaya opened Saba in Uptown New Orleans in mid-2018. Even though my friends and I dedicated roughly 90 percent of a long weekend last June to eating, our lunch at Saba stood out from the rest. Maybe it was the bottle of orange wine, the fluffy pita pulled straight from the wood-fired oven, the best hummus I’ve ever eaten—or all three combined—but I could have stayed lounging on the leather couches in the airy dining room on Magazine Street all afternoon. —Lyndsey Matthews, destination news editor Sam Jones BBQ Restaurant, Greenville, NC It’s not easy sneaking in amazing meals when you’re on the road with a one-year-old baby and a three-and-a-half-year-old toddler. We had to justify this detour with a pit stop at Pirates Play Indoor Playground up the street. But oh man, was it worth it. Sam Jones is known for its wood-fired whole hog barbecue. Jones’s grandfather Pete Jones founded the legendary Skylight Inn BBQ, and Sam has been recognized as one of the state’s great pitmasters. Boy, does the legacy show. Sure, we had to order it to go and eat it like parents-of-young-children desperados in the car and finish it up later in our vacation rental, but even under those dire circumstances, not only was the barbecue some of the best and most tender I’ve ever had, all of the side dishes held up brilliantly, including my favorite, the collard greens. —Michelle Baran, digital news editor Related Hotel Bars That Travel Editors Love The year’s best dinners Rezdôra, New York City It’s embarrassing to groan audibly at the dinner table—especially around colleagues—but that first bite of anolini di Parma drizzled with 25-year balsamic vinegar prompted a guttural omgggg unlike any sound I’ve made. After a year of eating takeout and leftovers from my toddler’s dinner plate, luck had ferried me to Rezdôra, the hot new Italian restaurant by chef Stefano Secchi, who arrived in Manhattan after training at Massimo Bottura’s three-Michelin-star, world’s-best Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. The pasta tasting menu, focusing on dishes from Emilia-Romagna, has kept the casual 60-seat restaurant full since it opened in May. But if you can leave room for the 60-day dry-aged bone-in rib eye, that first bite off the bone also inspires ecstasy. —Laura Dannen Redman, director of digital content Maydan, Washington, D.C. During a work trip to D.C., a coworker and I embarked on a self-guided restaurant crawl. (I highly recommend this travel strategy; just bring Tums and wear stretchy pants.) Entering Maydan, the city’s wildly popular Middle Eastern spot, through a door at the end of an alley, guests immediately feel welcome, greeted by the warm glow of the central hearth where food is cooked. When the waiter told us that the centerpiece of the meal was bread, I knew I’d found my people. Bread is used as a utensil to mop up sauces and dips and to cushion grilled chunks of kebabs—when the staff notices you’ve finished one pita, they come around with a fresh, piping hot replacement. The entire meal was great, but the high point was dipping that bread into the creamiest, zippiest labneh I’ve ever had or slathering it in toum, a Lebanese garlic sauce that left me speechless. My only regret is not ordering every single dip and condiment on the menu to dip the pita in. —Ciera Velarde, newsletter engagement editor Photo by Lyndsey Matthews A simple dinner for 300+ on the beach in Marin County made an editor’s list of 2019 bests Outstanding in the Field, on Stinson Beach, CA

Article continues below advertisement