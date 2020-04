This Laid-Back Wine Region Is All About Pinot, Redwoods, and Apples

If Napa Valley and Sonoma County are where oenophiles go for a wine-filled holiday, Northern California’s Anderson Valley is where winemakers themselves go for their own escaping. It’s an under-the-radar, 15-mile stretch in Mendocino County; the western end of the valley spills onto scenic Highway 1. Here, wines are poured by the same people who pick the grapes, Michelin-caliber restaurants serve dishes of ingredients sourced from the farm up the road, and deep violet hues of the valley’s famous pinot noirs are as opaque as the heavy fog that hangs on the vineyards until late morning.

On one chilly weekend in February, my mother and I rented a cottage there, sipped award-winning wines, and met the people behind the businesses. Headed to the valley? Here’s where you need to stop.

Photo by Brooke Vaughan Visitors at Philo Apple Farm can stay in the second-floor Room with a View in the main building or book one of the three intimate cottages.

Stay

Located on the banks of the Navarro River—across the river from Hendy Woods State Park —the Philo Apple Farm is a working apple farm and a bed-and-breakfast. Purchased in 1984 by Sally and Don Schmitt, then-owners of The French Laundry in Yountville, the property was restored by their daughter, Karen Bates, and her husband, Tim. The Bates have since turned the farm into a rural retreat where guests can also help cook. Every morning, a homemade breakfast features biscuits, bronzed to perfection by Cruz Alvarado, the farm’s kitchen hand, plus yogurt, granola, apple juice, jams, and butter. Come autumn, the orchard contains nearly 80 varieties of apples. Stay in the second-floor Room with a View in the main building or book one of the three intimate cottages, each with a fireplace and a prime spot in the orchard. From $300.

Photo by Brendan McGuigan Dishes at the Bewildered Pig incorporate ingredients sourced from the surrounding region.

Eat

Tucked behind a wooden fence and large palm trees, the Bewildered Pig serves farm-to-table cuisine in a rustic yet refined setting. Chef and co-owner Janelle Weaver and partner Daniel Townsend opened up shop in 2009. Each night, Weaver works ingredients sourced from the surrounding region into such dishes as the Pekin duck breast and a salad of foraged greens. Diners can choose from an à la carte menu. Or they can do as we did and opt for the tasting menu, which started with a deviled egg topped with a dollop of caviar and a petite wildflower and ended with the aptly named “Celebration of Citrus,” an Italian meringue with local citrus, lemon cookie crumble, and Stella Cadente Blood Orange Oil.

The Boonville Hotel

Every day at the restaurant at the Boonville Hotel is different—and that’s the way Perry Hoffman, recently appointed head chef, likes things. The Michelin-starred chef began at the restaurant 20 years ago. Now, he has returned to channel his experience into an ever-changing menu. One week he might serve a rich fisherman’s stew with mussels from Santa Barbara, the next, roasted local beets with greens. The restaurant sits on the first floor of the 15-room Boonville Hotel, a mainstay in Anderson Valley. Each Wednesday, the menus for the upcoming weekend are posted on the hotel’s website, and from June to October, guests are invited to enjoy fresh paella in the courtyard. Reservations are encouraged.

Photo by Shea Evans for Long Meadow Ranch Long Meadow Ranch opened a new tasting room at the Madrones in 2018.

Drink