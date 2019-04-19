This Laid-Back Wine Region Is All About Pinot, Redwoods, and Apples

Photo by Brooke Vaughan
04.19.19
From the May/June 2019 issue
Photo by Carlos Chavarría
Anderson Valley is a 15-mile stretch between CA-1 and CA-128.
Rich reds, bright whites, and delicious plates: Why Anderson Valley, a hidden wine enclave two hours north of San Francisco, deserves a spot on your tour of Northern California.
If Napa Valley and Sonoma County are where oenophiles go for a wine-filled holiday, Northern California’s Anderson Valley is where winemakers themselves go for their own escaping. It’s an under-the-radar, 15-mile stretch in Mendocino County; the western end of the valley spills onto scenic Highway 1. Here, wines are poured by the same people who pick the grapes, Michelin-caliber restaurants serve dishes of ingredients sourced from the farm up the road, and deep violet hues of the valley’s famous pinot noirs are as opaque as the heavy fog that hangs on the vineyards until late morning.
On one chilly weekend in February, my mother and I rented a cottage there, sipped award-winning wines, and met the people behind the businesses. Headed to the valley? Here’s where you need to stop.Stay
Eat
The Boonville Hotel
Every day at the restaurant at the Boonville Hotel is different—and that’s the way Perry Hoffman, recently appointed head chef, likes things. The Michelin-starred chef began at the restaurant 20 years ago. Now, he has returned to channel his experience into an ever-changing menu. One week he might serve a rich fisherman’s stew with mussels from Santa Barbara, the next, roasted local beets with greens. The restaurant sits on the first floor of the 15-room Boonville Hotel, a mainstay in Anderson Valley. Each Wednesday, the menus for the upcoming weekend are posted on the hotel’s website, and from June to October, guests are invited to enjoy fresh paella in the courtyard. Reservations are encouraged.
Toulouse Vineyards
The setup at Toulouse Vineyards features sweeping views of the valley off the back deck and an expert winemaker who pops in from time to time to share his wealth of wine knowledge. Vineyard owners and winemakers Vern and Maxine Boltz showcase their handcrafted wines most notably in the floral, tropical flavors of the gewurztraminer and the newer valdiguie (a fruity red wine).
Wine tastings throughout the valley run about $10, but the fee is often waived with the purchase of a bottle of wine.
Visit
Next door, the Madrones’s sister property, the Brambles, has five Victorian steampunk–inspired cabins and rooms set in a redwood grove. The former spiritual retreat site is bordered by Indian Creek; a plan to develop a network of trails to connect the Madrones and the Brambles is in the works, Roberts and Adkinson say, which would allow guests to roam between the two properties. Rooms from $210.
Pennyroyal Farm
If you’re approaching Anderson Valley from the east on CA-128, Pennyroyal Farm is the first roadside commercial establishment that suggests the valley is more than rolling hills and weathered farmhouses. Pennyroyal is a creamery, winery, and sustainable farm rolled into one. The farm’s 23 acres of sauvignon blanc and pinot noir grapes sit before a heavily forested ridge that marks the southern edge of Anderson Valley.
You can book a tour of the barn, milking station, and cheese production room—and be prepared to give the goats a little head scratch. The farmstead cheeses are made in small batches and seasonally, meaning milking follows the animals’ natural reproductive cycles. Get a taste of creamy Laychee, Pennyroyal’s signature goat cheese, paired with a crisp sauvignon blanc or a sharp Boont Corners to go with an estate pinot noir. The kitchen offers a limited menu for lunch, and while the grilled cheese is a surefire hit, you also can’t go wrong with the SmorgasBoard–a hearty array of meats, cheeses, jams, nuts, spreads, and other items.
In Anderson Valley, nature is virtually at your disposal. It’s incorporated in the cuisine and woven into lodgings, but to envelop yourself in the purest form of the valley’s outdoors, escape to Hendy Woods State Park. Spanning 816 acres in northwestern Anderson Valley, the park has five miles of trails and two old-growth redwood groves, where some of the trees stretch more than 300 feet tall and are 1,000 years old. Hendy Woods is popular for swimming in the summer, canoeing in the winter and spring, and camping year-round.
