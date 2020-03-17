Chambord Castle in France is set to host an Outstanding in the Field dinner on July 19.

Though Outstanding in the Field’s 2020 tour is delayed until June 20, reservations will still open on the first day of spring.

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope. Following recommendations from public health experts regarding COVID-19, Outstanding in the Field is delaying the start of its 2020 tour of outdoor dinners to mid-June. However, reservations will still open on the first day of spring, March 19. Founded in 1999, these “pop-up restaurants in a farm field,” hosted everywhere from the foothills of Mount Fuji to California’s Stinson Beach, have brought chefs, farmers, and the public together in at least 15 different countries and all 50 states. “This was a difficult decision for our team, but we want to do the very best for our community and believe this is it,” founder Jim Denevan, said in a statement. “The safety of our guests, farmers, chefs, and OITF staff is our highest priority. We will be working to reschedule cancelled spring events for later this year or next, and will keep you updated as soon as new dates are confirmed.”



The events now kick off on June 20 at the Everett Family Farm in Santa Cruz, California, and end on November 22 back at Pie Ranch near Pescadero, California. In between, there will be events across the United States and Canada, as well as in Europe and Africa, a first for the company.

The international events include one at the Chambord Castle in France’s Loire Valley, as well as one at South Africa’s Kleinood Vineyard and a garden party in Accra, Ghana. All meals highlight local chefs, as well as ingredients grown on that farm or from nearby producers. During its 2019 Grand Tour, Outstanding in the Field introduced a new Community Table street event concept. Instead of taking place where the ingredients were grown and harvested, three Community Table events brought the dining tables to the streets of Bisbee, Arizona, Geneva, New York, and Los Angeles and featured local makers, artists, and designers. This year, the quaint downtown of Galena, Illinois, will host a Community Table event on August 6. “Just as we celebrate local farmers and chefs and the stories of where our food comes from, Community Table events recognize the creativity and craftsmanship that bring beauty to the table and enhance the enjoyment of breaking bread together,” Denevan said in a statement. Outstanding in the Field 2020 Tour Dates Courtesy of Outstanding in the Field The long table is a signature of an Outstanding in the Field dinner. California June 20 → Everett Family Farm | Santa Cruz (San Francisco Bay Area)

June 21 → Lonely Mountain Farm | Santa Cruz (San Francisco Bay Area)

June 27 → Secret Sea Cove | Santa Cruz (San Francisco Bay Area)

June 28 → Secret Sea Cove | Santa Cruz (San Francisco Bay Area)

October 26 → Tuna Harbor | San Diego

October 27 → Temecula Olive Oil Company | Aguanga (San Diego/Los Angeles)

October 29 → Flying Disc Ranch | Thermal (Palm Springs)

November 1 → Ojai Valley Inn | Ojai (Ventura)

November 2 → Ampelos Cellars | Lompoc (Santa Barbara)

November 4 → Bien Nacido Vineyards | Santa Maria (Santa Barbara)

November 7 → Big Sur Secret Location | Big Sur

November 8 → Big Sur Secret Location | Big Sur

November 12 → Markegard Family Grass-Fed | Half Moon Bay (San Francisco Bay Area)

November 22 → Pie Ranch | Pescadero (San Francisco Bay Area) Pacific Northwest/Western Canada July 7 → Soter Vineyards | Carlton, OR (Portland)

July 9 → Big Table Farm | Carlton, OR (Portland)

July 11 → Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center | Carnation, WA (Seattle)

July 12 → Old Chaser Farm | Vashon Island, WA (Seattle)

July 15 → Flint Beach Ohana Farm | Lopez Island, WA (San Juan Islands/Seattle)

July 18 → Zaklan Heritage Farm | Surrey, B.C. (Vancouver)

July 19 → North Arm Farm | Pemberton, B.C. (Whistler)

July 23 → Monteillet Fromagerie | Dayton, WA (Walla Walla) Europe July 11 → Lower Town Farm | Halwill, U.K. (Cornwall/Devon)

July 14 → S ecret London Location | London

July 19 → Chambord Castle | Chambord, France (Loire Valley) The Rockies July 25 → Hillside Ranch Flour & Grain | Bellevue, ID (Sun Valley/Twin Falls)

July 27 → Mead Ranch | Jackson Hole, WY

July 31 → McArthur Gulch | Shawnee, CO (Denver)

August 1 → Fruition Farms Creamery | Larkspur, CO (Denver) The Midwest/Eastern Canada August 4 → Tangletown Gardens | Plato, MN (Minneapolis/St. Paul)

August 6 → Galena Community Table | Galena, IL (Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Rockford, Davenport)

August 8 → J. Henry & Sons | Dane, WI (Madison)

August 10 → Hidden Acres Farm | Sister Bay, WI (Door County)

August 12 → City Farm | Chicago

August 13 → City Farm | Chicago

August 15 → Seedling Farm | South Haven, MI

August 16 → Seedling Farm | South Haven, MI

August 18 → Food Field | Detroit, MI

August 19 → La Ferme des Quatre-Temps, Montreal | Hemmingford, Q.C. (Montreal)

August 20 → Thaxton’s Organic Garlic | Hudson, OH (Cleveland)

August 22 → La Ferme des Quatre-Temps, Port-au-Persil | Port-au-Persil, Q.C. (Québec City) Northeast August 23 → The North Farm | Geneva, NY (Finger Lakes)

August 25 → Sage Farm Goat Dairy | Stowe, VT (Burlington)

August 26 → Dandelion Spring Farm | Bowdoinham, ME (Portland)

August 29 → Wild Harmony Farm | Exeter, RI (Providence)

August 31 → Allandale Farm | Brookline, MA (Boston)

September 4 → Powisset Farm | Dover, MA (Boston)

September 5 → Powisset Farm | Dover, MA (Boston)

September 6 → Woven Roots Farm | Tyringham, MA (Berkshires)

September 8 → Breathe Deep Farm | Claverack, NY (Hudson Valley)

September 13 → The Hickories | Ridgefield, CT

September 14 → The Hickories | Ridgefield, CT

September 19 → Fireplace Farm | Long Island, NY (The Hamptons)

September 20 → Fireplace Farm | Long Island, NY (The Hamptons)

September 22 → Brooklyn Grange at the Navy Yard | Brooklyn, NY

September 23 → Brooklyn Grange at the Navy Yard | Brooklyn, NY

September 24 → Chickadee Creek Farm | Pennington, NJ (Princeton)

September 26 → Plowshare Farms | Pipersville, PA (Philadelphia)

September 27 → Blooming Glen Farm | Perkasie, PA (Philadelphia) Mid-Atlantic September 29 → Longview Farm | Accokeek, MD (Washington, D.C.)

October 1 → Burnt Hill Farm | Clarksburg, MD (Washington, D.C./Baltimore)

October 4 → Manakintowne Specialty Growers | Powhatan, VA (Richmond) South/Southwest October 6 → Nebedaye Farms | Indian Trail, NC (Charlotte)

October 8 → Woodard Farms | Darlington, SC (Florence)

October 10 → Mayflor Farms | Stockbridge, GA (Atlanta)

October 11 → Bloomsbury Farm | Smyrna, TN (Nashville)

October 14 → Delta Sol Farm | Proctor, AR (Memphis)

October 17 → Bonton Farms | Dallas, TX

October 18 → Blackwood Educational Land Institute | Hempstead, TX (Houston)

October 20 → Boggy Creek Farm | Austin, TX

October 21 → Peeler Farms | Floresville, TX (San Antonio)

October 24 → Pinnacle Farms | Phoenix, AZ Africa November 6 → Kleinood Vineyard | Stellenbosch, South Africa

November 14 → Ghana Garden Dinner | Accra, Ghana How to make a reservation All 2020 tour dates go on sale Thursday, March 19. Events scheduled June 20–August 22 will go on sale 12 p.m. ET. Events scheduled August 23–November 22 will go on sale at 2 p.m. ET. Reservations can be made directly through Outstanding in the Field’s 2020 tour events page. Most years, dinners sell out in a matter of minutes, so booking a seat right when reservations go on sale is recommended. Tickets start at $265 per person, which includes a wine and appetizer reception, a farm tour, and a four-course meal with wine pairings (gratuities are included).

