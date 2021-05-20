After calling off its 2020 tour of outdoor dinners due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Outstanding in the Field just announced dates and released tickets for its return in 2021. Founded in 1999, these “pop-up restaurants in a farm field,” hosted everywhere from the foothills of Mount Fuji to California’s Stinson Beach, have brought chefs, farmers, and the public together in at least 15 different countries and all 50 states.

“It’s been a long time away from the table. A long time away from the field,” founder Jim Denevan, said in a statement. “The outlook is looking better each day and we are so excited to welcome you back to the table this season.”



The events kick off in 2021 on June 20 at the Happy Valley Farm in Santa Cruz, California, and end on November 14 back at Pie Ranch near Pescadero, California. In between, there will be events across the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as in Africa, a first for the company.

The international events include one at the Lower Town Farm, a 500-year-old family farm in Devon, England, as well as one at South Africa’s Kleinood Vineyard and a garden party in Accra, Ghana. All meals highlight local chefs, as well as ingredients grown on that farm or from nearby producers.

Outstanding in the Field 2021 Tour Dates

The long table is a signature of an Outstanding in the Field dinner. Courtesy of Outstanding in the Field

California



June 20 → Happy Valley Farm | Santa Cruz

June 25 → Markegard Family Grass-Fed | Pescadero (San Francisco Bay Area)

June 26 → Secret Sea Cove | Santa Cruz

June 27 → Secret Sea Cove | Santa Cruz

July 2 → Hearst Ranch | San Simeon

August 1 → Lonely Mountain Farm | Santa Cruz

August 4 → Wattles Farm | Los Angeles

August 7 → Temecula Olive Oil Company | Aguanga (San Diego/Los Angeles)

August 10 → Thorne Family Farm | Malibu

August 14 → Tres Sabores | St. Helena (Napa)

August 21 → McEvoy Ranch | Petaluma

August 23 → Cowgirl Creamery | Point Reyes

August 27 → Secret Sea Cove | Santa Cruz

August 28 → Secret Sea Cove | Santa Cruz

August 29 → Secret Sea Cove | Santa Cruz

September 4 → Everett Family Farm | Santa Cruz

October 25 → Tuna Harbor | San Diego

October 26 → Temecula Olive Oil Company | Aguanga (San Diego/Los Angeles)

October 29 → Flying Disc Ranch | Thermal (Palm Springs)

November 1 → Ampelos Cellars | Lompoc (Santa Barbara)

November 3 → Bien Nacido Vineyards | Santa Maria (Santa Barbara)

November 6 → Big Sur Secret Location | Big Sur

November 7 → Big Sur Secret Location | Big Sur

November 11 → Markegard Family Grass-Fed | Half Moon Bay (San Francisco Bay Area)

November 13 → Sausalito Waterfront | Sausalito (San Francisco Bay Area)

November 14 → Pie Ranch | Pescadero (San Francisco Bay Area)

Pacific Northwest



July 7 → Soter Vineyards | Carlton, OR (Portland)

July 8 → Big Table Farm | Carlton, OR (Portland)

July 10 → Oxbow Farm & Conservation Center | Carnation, WA (Seattle)

July 14 → Flint Beach Ohana Farm | Lopez Island, WA (San Juan Islands/Seattle)

July 22 → Monteillet Fromagerie | Dayton, WA (Walla Walla)

The Rockies



July 24 → Hillside Ranch Flour & Grain | Bellevue, ID (Sun Valley/Twin Falls)

July 26 → Mead Ranch | Jackson Hole, WY

July 30 → McArthur Gulch | Shawnee, CO (Denver)

July 31 → McArthur Gulch | Shawnee, CO (Denver)

The Midwest



August 3 | Tangletown Gardens | Plato, MN (Minneapolis/St. Paul)

August 5 | Galena Community Table | Galena, IL (Dubuque/Cedar Rapids/Rockford/Davenport)

August 7 | J. Henry & Sons | Dane, WI (Madison)

August 9 | Door County Farm | Door County, WI (Door County)

August 11 | City Farm | Chicago

August 12 | City Farm | Chicago

August 14 | Seedling Farm | South Haven, MI

August 15 | Seedling Farm | South Haven, MI

August 17 | Detroit Farm & Cider | Detroit

August 19 | Thaxton’s Organic Garlic | Hudson, OH (Cleveland)

Northeast



August 22 → Finger Lakes Farm | Finger Lakes, NY

August 24 → Sage Farm Goat Dairy & Market Garden School | Stowe, VT (Burlington)

August 26 → Dandelion Spring Farm | Bowdoinham, ME (Portland)

August 28 → Wild Harmony Farm | Exeter, RI (Providence)

August 30 → Allandale Farm | Brookline, MA (Boston)

September 3 → Powisset Farm | Dover, MA (Boston)

September 4 → Powisset Farm | Dover, MA (Boston)

September 11 → The Hickories | Ridgefield, CT

September 12 → The Hickories | Ridgefield, CT

September 18 → Quail Hill at Fireplace Farm | Long Island, NY (The Hamptons)

September 19 → Quail Hill at Fireplace Farm | Long Island, NY (The Hamptons)

September 21 → Brooklyn Grange at the Navy Yard | Brooklyn, NY

September 22 → Brooklyn Grange at the Navy Yard | Brooklyn, NY

September 23 → Chickadee Creek Farm | Pennington, NJ (Princeton)

September 25 → Plowshare Farms | Pipersville, PA (Philadelphia)

September 26 → Plowshare Farms | Pipersville, PA (Philadelphia)

Mid-Atlantic



September 28 → Longview Farm | Accokeek, MD (Washington, D.C.)

September 30 → Burnt Hill Farm | Clarksburg, MD (Washington, D.C./Baltimore)

October 2 → Manakintowne Specialty Growers | Powhatan, VA (Richmond)

South/Southwest



October 5 → Nebedaye Farms | Indian Trail, NC (Charlotte)

October 9 → Mayflor Farms | Stockbridge, GA (Atlanta)

October 10 → Bloomsbury Farm | Smyrna, TN (Nashville)

October 15 → Bonton Farms | Dallas

October 17 → Blackwood Educational Land Institute | Hempstead, TX (Houston)

October 19 → Boggy Creek Farm | Austin, TX

October 20 → Peeler Farms | Floresville, TX (San Antonio)

October 23 → Pinnacle Farms | Phoenix

United Kingdom



July 10 → Lower Town Farm | Halwill (Cornwall/Devon)

July 16 → Secret London Location | London

Africa



November 5 → Kleinood Vineyard | Stellenbosch, South Africa

November 12 → Ghana Garden Dinner | Accra, Ghana

How to make a reservation

All 2021 tour dates are now on sale. Reservations can be made directly through Outstanding in the Field’s 2021 tour events page. Some events have already sold out, so booking a seat right as soon as possible is recommended. Tickets start at $285 per person, which includes a wine and appetizer reception, a farm tour, and a four-course meal with wine pairings (gratuities are included).

Outstanding in the Field will be following all local COVID regulations and safety protocols for each dinner. Due to the ever-changing situation, precise details and protocols will be released closer toward the date of your event.

This article originally appeared online on March 20, 2019; it was updated on March 17, 2020, and again on May 20, 2021, to include current information.

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