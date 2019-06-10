On the Trail of Cochinita Pibil, the Yucatán’s Ancient Barbecue Tradition

Three years ago, my husband and I wandered the streets of the toniest neighborhood in Mexico City. His job had just transferred us to the city, and I was trying to see myself somewhere in the designer-shop windows and fancy restaurants. The Polanco district felt too clean and polished for me, a born-and-bred New Yorker, and my hunger was mounting by the minute.



After hours of walking, we joined a long line of suited men who were waiting at a hole-in-the-wall taquería with a few counter seats and a sign advertising it as a corner of mérida, now in polanco. Our curiosity was piqued—we’d never had food from the Yucatán Peninsula, where the city of Mérida is located. Soon we found ourselves staring down at two large plates of shredded pork wrapped in little tacos: cochinita pibil, the specialty of the house. The soft corn tortillas had been dunked in the meat’s burnt-sienna marinade; the pork, stained orange and topped with pickled red onion, was lightly sweet, a little smoky, and messy as hell. The meal was homey, casual, unadorned—just what I needed. When we wiped our orangey mouths and stumbled, stuffed, back onto the street, Polanco and even Mexico City looked different. Real food lives here too, I thought.

Photo by Christina Holmes Some vendors in the Mercado de Lucas de Gálvez sell cochinita pibil.

Photo by Christina Holmes La Tradición's chef David Cetina upholds his family's legacy by preparing his cochinita pibil in the time-honored enterrado (buried) method.

Photo by Christina Holmes The cochinita tortas at Panadería La Ermita usually sell out by 11 a.m. each day.

Photo by Christina Holmes Cochinita pibil can be found in casual places, as well as high-end restaurants such as Manjar Blanco.

Where to Eat Cochinita Pibil in Mérida

Photo by Christina Holmes Near the historic Parque de la Ermita de Santa Isabel plaza, Panadería La Ermita sells cochinita tortas.

What Else To Do While in Mérida