How Anthony Bourdain Inspired Us to Be Better Travelers

On June 8, 2018, the world was shocked by the news of Anthony Bourdain’s death. People around the globe posted online tributes and shared stories of the celebrity chef, best-selling author, and award-winning TV personality, outlining the myriad ways in which Bourdain left a lasting impact on them, whether directly or indirectly.

Through collective grief over Bourdain’s death, it became clear that he was a role model to people around the world, both for those who knew him personally and those who’d only been acquainted with him through a screen or on a page.

The captivating stories Bourdain shared with the world detailing his food and travel exploits (from his New York Times best seller Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly to the Emmy Award–winning series No Reservations on the Travel Channel and Parts Unknown on CNN) played an important role in encouraging travelers everywhere to think more critically about the ways we understand people, cultures, and places unfamiliar to us.

While June 8 marks the anniversary of Bourdain’s death, two of his longtime friends, chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés, have chosen to honor Bourdain’s life on different day of the month. In a tweet sent on May 30, 2019, the chefs declared that they would recognize June 25 (Bourdain’s birthday) as “Bourdain Day.” In the video, posted by Ripert, the two call June “a very important month” and encourage people around the world to share their own tributes to Bourdain using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

IMPORTANT! JUNE 25th #BOURDAINDAY Celebrating the Life, Legacy & Birthday of our Dear Friend Anthony! Wherever U are & whoever UR with, join @chefjoseandres I & share your tributes & memories using #BourdainDay & wish Anthony Peace & Happy Birthday! RT/Spread the word! CHEERS! pic.twitter.com/Sw28hDupfw — Eric Ripert (@ericripert) May 30, 2019

When AFAR first wrote the blueprint for what our publication would become back in 2009, Anthony Bourdain was a huge influence. His openness to the world, his unending interest in talking to people of all backgrounds, and his ability to discover stories at every turn were inspirations. Here, a few AFAR editors share the lessons they learned from Bourdain, in the spirit of celebrating his lasting legacy throughout the month of June and beyond.

“I still remember the Lebanon episode of No Reservations. Shortly after Anthony Bourdain and his crew arrived in Beirut, a conflict broke out and bound them to the hotel. It would have been easy to hole up in a suite until the coast was clear, but instead, Bourdain went to the kitchen. He talked to people who lived and worked in this vibrant and sometimes hostile environment. He listened to their stories, he cooked alongside them and unified everyone at the hotel—guests and staff alike—for a meal. He strove to find grounding in the chaos. While that particular situation was more severe than most, the lesson translates to all travel: Do more than simply visit a place. Engage with the world.” —Nicole Antonio, AFAR managing editor