This State Now Has More Michelin Starred-Restaurants Than Any Other in the U.S.

With 76 starred restaurants in its current Michelin guide, New York City still holds the title of the U.S. city with the most Michelin stars. But now California is officially the state with the most Michelin stars in the nation.

At a live event in Huntington Beach, California, on Monday evening, the influential food guide awarded 34 restaurants with new stars in the 2019 Michelin Guide California—its first ever statewide guide—bringing California’s total to 90 starred-restaurants.

While Michelin has had a San Francisco Bay Area and Wine Country Guide since 2007, the new guide marks the first time restaurants in Sacramento, Monterey, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Orange County areas were considered.

Most notably, the 2019 California Guide marks the return of Michelin-rated restaurants to Los Angeles, after the city’s guide folded amid the recession in 2009. Of the 27 restaurants that earned new one-star distinctions, 18 of them are located in Los Angeles, while six of the seven new two-star restaurants are based in Los Angeles, including Vespertine, Urasawa, Sushi Ginza Onodera, Somni, Providence, and n/naka.

Chef Niki Nakayama earned two stars for her kaiseki restaurant, n/naka, in Los Angeles.

Despite dominating the list of new starred restaurants, Los Angeles earned no three-star distinctions. The Sacramento, San Diego, and Monterey areas only earned one one-star restaurant each, and Santa Barbara was shut out entirely from receiving stars, even though its restaurants were considered for the guide. Two Orange County restaurants, including Taco Maria and Hana Re Sushi, earned one star each.