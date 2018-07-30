Get to Know Singapore in One Deliciously Complex Dish

The island’s rich culinary diversity reaches a flavor pitch in laksa, the iconic soup.

It’s lunchtime in the food-crazy island nation of Singapore, and I’m at a food court in the Katong district, breaking a double sweat. It’s not just the tropical heat, but also the aromatic steam billowing from my bowl of curry laksa, a Singaporean (and Malaysian) concoction of noodles and seafood in a flavorful coconut-milk broth. My first messy spoonful of “gravy” with slippery bee hoon (rice noodles), fish cakes, and briny cockles and shrimp seems almost mellow—an equatorial answer to New England chowder. Then comes the heat of the chili, the funky umami oomph of dried shrimp, and the fragrant mini-explosions of blue ginger and lemongrass in the hand-pounded spice paste called rempeh. To finish, the minty flavor of laksa leaves, aka Vietnamese coriander. Photo by Ériver Hijano Travelers can try laksa in a variety of settings, including the upscale National Kitchen by Violet Oon. “Ah, laksa, laksa,” I murmur before addressing the chili-coconut splatter on my new linen dress. “You’re richer than all the pastas of Emilia-Romagna, more complex than a Oaxacan mole.”

I first encountered laksa right here in Katong more than two decades ago, while researching a cookbook on Southeast Asian cooking. It was love at first spoonful. Prepared in Singapore and neighboring Malaysia, laksa is the culinary calling card of Peranakans, the descendants of 16th-century male traders from southern China who settled in the Malay Archipelago and married local Malay women. Babas (a term for Peranakan males) introduced their wives (called nyonya) to the foods of their native China: stir-fries, noodle soups, and the like. Nyonya resourcefully added the tropical flavors of their homeland—coconut, lemongrass, ginger, chili sambal—to create the creolized masterpiece. With apologies to more iconic foods such as chili crab and Hainanese chicken rice, it is laksa, as the fragrant metaphor for Singapore’s heady diversity, that deserves the title of national dish. My current visit coincides with a revival of Peranakan heritage throughout Singapore. Different versions of laksa, both haute and hawker, thrive all over the island. At her opulent bistro inside the striking National Gallery, local culinary grande dame Violet Oon serves a dry laksa, with a thick, reduced gravy. At his modern Wild Rocket restaurant, young chef Willin Low once famously deconstructed the dish into fettuccine with laksa-leaf pesto (it’s no longer on the menu). And at Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa, one can savor a Michelin-approved version made by brusque aunties and uncles (affectionate Singlish for “elders”). The laksa there is mild and served in the clay pot in which the soup was cooked. Photo by Ériver Hijano The humble (but famous) 328 Katong Laksa Ultimately, all laksa trails lead to the Katong district, where I’m dining with Edmond Wong, a self-appointed guardian of Peranakan culture. Wong, who runs a travel agency and a shop selling traditional sweets called Kim Choo Kueh Chang, is introducing me to the version served at the Original Katong Laksa stall.

