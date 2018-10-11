This Coastal California Getaway Is the Big Sur You Haven’t Heard of . . . Yet

While the Mendocino Complex Fire ravaged parts of California, this transporting Mendocino coastal community was untouched, affording visitors a step-back-in-time retreat to get away from it all.

Sadly, California has made headlines this year for its record-breaking fire season: The Mendocino Complex Fire, which burned through more than 459,000 acres, was the largest fire in state history. However, despite the disaster’s name, little of the fire affected Mendocino County itself (instead, it was concentrated in a more remote part of the state, encompassing Lake, Colusa, and Glenn counties, as well as a less-populated section of Mendocino County). For travelers wanting to explore this section of the Northern California coastline, businesses along the Mendocino coast remain mercifully unaffected by the fires, and the air quality is clear. In fact, visiting right now and giving a boost to the tourism industry is one of the best ways to help out the local economy. In particular, one town on Mendocino’s south coast is worth visiting now more than ever: the progressive, close-knit community of artists and craftspeople found at Elk. Located roughly 150 miles north of San Francisco and 15 miles south of the town of Mendocino, this once-bustling, late 19th-century logging settlement is today one of the smallest enclaves along the Northern California coast, with just 250 residents. Despite its small size, Elk has it all: driftwood-strewn beaches, art galleries, world-class dining—only without the hype of other coastal towns like Mendocino and Big Sur. Situated on a secluded stretch of Highway 1, where the Navarro River spills into the Pacific, Elk’s vistas are composed of hilly pastures and redwood forest on one side and ocean bluffs and boundless shoreline on the other. This wild, rugged place—also known by its original name, Greenwood—is a step-back-in-time locale where residents still give out their phone numbers as four digits, where cell phone and internet service is spotty, and where urban dwellers can go to truly escape from it all (one of the last such seaside escapes set within driving distance of the Bay Area—albeit at three hours–plus of drive time, along sometimes winding roads). Despite its small size, Elk has it all: driftwood-strewn beaches, art galleries, world-class dining—only without the hype of other coastal towns like Mendocino and Big Sur.

