The Best Weekend Getaways From New York City

Getting out of the city has never been easier—if only for 36 hours.

The towns of Nyack, Saugerties, Kingston, and Hudson are all known for their antique scenes and selection of award-winning restaurants. In Kingston, the homey Brunette wine bar warrants a detour, and in Hudson, don’t miss the regularly changing à la carte menu from James Beard Award–winner Zak Pelaccio at Fish & Game, a hyper-local restaurant housed in a former blacksmith shop. Also make time for an all-American feast at Phoenicia Diner, a 1960s establishment that’s been restored (and the menu spruced up) for modern enjoyment. What to do in the Hudson Valley In recent years, a number of boutique hotels, stylish vintage shops, and straight-out-of-Brooklyn restaurants have popped up across the Hudson Valley and added to its ever-increasing hip factor. Art-focused travelers should spend a day strolling through shops along Beacon’s Main Street before touring Dia:Beacon, a 300,000-square-foot art museum housed in a former Nabisco box printing factory. And those interested in spending the full weekend outdoors should pass through Phoenicia, the starting point for popular day-hikes to Hunter Mountain and Kaaterskill Falls. Adirondacks Photo by PhilipR/Shutterstock The Adirondack Mountains are home to more than 2,000 lakes and ponds. How far are the Adirondacks from NYC? You can reach the Adirondacks in approximately 4.5 hours by car via the Taconic State Parkway. Why go to the Adirondacks? With the everyday hustle and bustle of life in the concrete jungle, it’s easy to forget that a six-million-acre state park—larger than Yellowstone, Everglades, Glacier, and Grand Canyon national parks combined—can be reached in just under a five-hour drive from Manhattan. The Adirondacks contain state-protected preserves filled with old-growth forests, glistening streams, and sparkling lakes, but because the area isn’t a national park, there’s no entrance fee. Where to stay in the Adirondacks For a true Adirondack experience, spend the weekend at a historic “Adirondack Great Camp.” During the early 20th century, industrial behemoths of the Gilded Age vacationed in the Adirondack Mountains, where they built mansion-like log cabins decorated with granite fireplaces and furniture crafted from branches. Today, you can stay in a number of these lodges, including The Point, a great camp built by William Avery Rockefeller on 75 acres of Saranac Lake shorefront nearly a century ago, and White Pine Camp, the one-time Summer White House of President Calvin Coolidge. What to do in the Adirondacks Visitors can canoe or kayak on Lake George, a 32-mile-long body of water nicknamed “The Queen of American Lakes” in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains. The state park also has more than 2,000 miles of hiking trails that cater to every skill level, from low-key nature strolls to strenuous summit climbs up the Adirondack High Peaks. Outside state lines . . . Berkshires, Massachusetts Photo by T Photography/Shutterstock With more than 200,000 square feet of exhibition space, MASS MoCa is one of the largest centers for contemporary and performing arts in the United States. How far are the Berkshires from NYC? You can reach the Berkshires in approximately 3.5 hours by car via the Taconic State Parkway. Why go to the Berkshires? Adventure and art enthusiasts will find their ideal getaway in the Berkshires, a mountainous area in western Massachusetts that, in recent years, has become a Northeastern epicenter of culture thanks to a rush of entrepreneurs transforming the region’s formerly derelict buildings into contemporary galleries and accommodations. Where to stay in the Berkshires Rest your head at TOURISTS, a sleek, eco-friendly lodge opened in 2018 by John Stirratt (the bassist with the Chicago alternative rock group Wilco) in North Adams’s previously rundown Redwood Motel. What to do in the Berkshires