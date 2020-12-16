Where are you going?
Best Vacation Ranches in the West

Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
The American West may have grown less wild, but its wide expanses are still peppered with ranches that welcome guests out to experience the romance. Many of these retreats provide ample options for sport and luxury, but you’ll also find working ranches that offer visitors a more authentic experience: the chance to help manage stock, feed animals, cook meals, and perform various chores around the property. Use this list to pick the place for you from some of the best vacation ranches in the West!
The Ranch at Rock Creek

79 Carriage House Ln, Philipsburg, MT 59858, USA
In 2007, hedge fund investor Jim Manley bought a working cattle ranch on the site of a historic silver-mining claim to stake as his bigger-than-life family retreat. In 2010, he opened up the Ranch at Rock Creek, a toy-filled haven in southwest ...
The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch

66 Brush Creek Ranch Road, Saratoga, WY 82331, USA

Log cabins and wood-paneled rooms are decked out with potbelly stoves or open-hearth fireplaces, wood-carved dressers, and leather armchairs, providing a snug respite after an action-packed day of western adventure. In the surrounding 15,000 acres...

Triple Creek Ranch

5551 W Fork Rd, Darby, MT 59829, USA
There are helipads but no cell phones or young children at Triple Creek Ranch, a 600-acre luxury Western playground on a slope of 10,157-foot Trapper Peak, Montana’s highest mountain, near the Idaho border. Owned by Craig and Barbara Barrett (he,...
Lost Valley Ranch

29555 Goose Creek Rd, Sedalia, CO 80135, USA
The nine-mile dirt road through Pike's Peak National Forest is a properly isolated, remote, and grand driveway to Lost Valley Ranch, one of the few guest ranches in Colorado that is so close to Denver. (It is only about two hours by car from...
More Details >
T Cross Ranch

82 Parque Creek Rd, Dubois, WY 82513, USA
"Are we still going to ride?" I ask, glancing at the storm rolling off the jagged peaks of the Absaroka mountains. Wrangler Dallin Maples, 25, responds by handing me a long, yellow raincoat as the first drops splat on the hard brim of my hat. "The...
Devils Thumb Ranch

3530 County Rd 83, Tabernash, CO 80478, USA
Winter came surprisingly early to Devil's Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, Colorado, crushing my plans to mountain bike and fly-fish amid fall foliage. Luckily, horseback riding is on offer year-round at the ranch stables. My horse Rusty braved the...
The Resort at Paws Up

40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
One of the most luxurious Western guest ranches, opened in 2005, the Resort at Paws Up, in Greenough, sprawls over 37,000 acres of classic Montana landscape: elk-filled meadows, rocky peaks, and ponderosa pines in the Blackfoot Valley, with the...
J Bar L Ranch

Twin Bridges, MT 59754, USA
Peggy Dulany, a New York philanthropist and daughter of David Rockefeller, bought J Bar L to protect the 620-square-mile Centennial Valley, a former Native American hunting ground settled by a few cattle-ranching families in the late 19th...
Lazy E-L Ranch

Roscoe, MT 59001, USA
Still run by the descendants of its founder, Malcolm Mackay, this 114-year-old family-owned working cattle ranch in Roscoe, Montana, has been hosting guests—Roy Rogers and Robert Redford among them—since the 1980s. Lazy E-L Ranch is often booked a...
Rocking Z Guest Ranch

2020 Chevallier Dr, Wolf Creek, MT 59648, USA
This family-owned and -managed 1,000-acre guest ranch in Lewis and Clark County is paradise for riders of all ages looking to improve technique while learning about equine psychology and Western working life. The owners, Zack and Patty Wirth, and...
