The American West may have grown less wild, but its wide expanses are still peppered with ranches that welcome guests out to experience the romance. Many of these retreats provide ample options for sport and luxury, but you’ll also find working ranches that offer visitors a more authentic experience: the chance to help manage stock, feed animals, cook meals, and perform various chores around the property. Use this list to pick the place for you from some of the best vacation ranches in the West!