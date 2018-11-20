Our Favorite Airbnbs in San Diego

Live like a local in San Diego by basing your stay at one of the city’s top neighborhood Airbnbs.

share this article

Sure, on its surface San Diego seems like one big beachy getaway, but zoom in further and this SoCal city is more accurately a collection of distinct neighborhoods, each with its own vibe, architecture, and food scene. There are cool-kid boutiques and Craftsman homes in North Park, buzzing restaurants in bustling Little Italy, and Chicano art galleries lined up alongside traditional taquerias in Barrio Logan—and that’s in addition to the Pacific-fronting beaches and aquatic adventures that await in coastal enclaves like La Jolla and Carlsbad. Whether beaches within walking distance, funky architecture (we’ve found one Gaudí-esque estate), or unique amenities (like wine on tap or loaner surfboards) are more your speed, here are nine of the very best San Diego Airbnbs at which to base your stay. Urban Retreat for Foodies in Little Italy Overlooking San Diego’s buzzy, restaurant-packed Little Italy neighborhood, this top-floor, one-bedroom escape claims an “Airbnb Plus” designation, meaning it adheres to higher standards of quality and comfort. Little wonder, given its industrial chic accents and signature West Coast flair, like potted succulents and earthy sage on hand to burn. Huge windows bathe the unit in San Diego sunshine, which you can also soak up from the private patio boasting bay views. The hosts are veterans of the local culinary scene, so expect fine foodie-primed touches like vintage glassware, San Diego–roasted coffee, and wine on tap; plus, the couple can help secure tough-to-get reservations at certain restaurants and bars. Just take note: It’s a five-flight walk-up with no elevator. Book Now: From $150 per night (2 guests), airbnb.com Courtesy of Airbnb Located in a converted warehouse, with high ceilings, exposed brick, concrete floors, and a music motif, this spacious studio offers an edgy downtown option near the Gaslamp Quarter. Rock ’n’ Roll Downtown Loft High ceilings, exposed brick, concrete floors, a music motif—this spacious studio offers an edgy downtown option near the Petco Park baseball stadium and nightlife-heavy Gaslamp Quarter. Located in a converted warehouse, the open-plan loft has a king-size bed and pullout couch, a dining area for six people, and an Insta-ready “You Look Good” wall decal. There’s a lively sports bar at the base of the building, or venture out to coffee shops, Mexican eateries, and cocktail lounges, all within walking distance. Book Now: From $75 per night (up to 4 guests), airbnb.com Unusual Architectural Escape in Carmel Valley

Article continues below advertisement

If Dr. Seuss, Gaudí, and the designers of Mexico’s Airbnb-listed Seashell House collaborated, they might just turn out this sculptural abode near Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Accommodating large groups—pets are welcome, too—this spot includes a full kitchen lined with mosaic tiles; a cozy, dome-ceilinged living room; and enough beds for eight guests. The one-acre outdoor area is perhaps an even bigger draw, with multiple seating areas surrounded by eucalyptus trees, a fireplace, an outdoor shower, and a Jacuzzi. It’s a more secluded stay, in the quiet residential neighborhood of Carmel Valley, but an easy 20-minute drive to upscale La Jolla’s beaches, restaurants, and shops. Book Now: From $149 per night (up to 8 guests), airbnb.com Courtesy of Airbnb This funky studio is set near Chicano Park and the trendy taquerias and art galleries in Barrio Logan. California-Cool Studio in Barrio Logan The 500-square-foot One Bunk Barrio studio in the heart of Barrio Logan (a hub for San Diego’s Mexican and Chicano community) combines mid-century modern furniture with reclaimed accents and a king-size Casper mattress set under a handmade headboard. Perks include a free beer in the fridge (from Tijuana brewery Insurgente) and use of bikes, plus yoga mats and a bocce set on the charming patio. It’s just 1.5 miles to downtown, but don’t skip exploring your home base, known for both traditional and trendy taquerias, art galleries, and Chicano Park, where more than 80 murals adorn the girders of the San Diego–Coronado Bridge. Book Now: From $84 per night (2 guests), airbnb.com Family-Friendly Beach Digs near Mission Bay Travelers with little ones in tow needn’t look any further than the Rockaway House—an Airbnb Plus property equipped with a full kitchen, travel crib, high chair, beach gear, and games for all ages—without sacrificing style. The one-bedroom unit touts a clean, minimalist design and a photogenic, subway-tiled bathroom. It’s situated just one block from the beach and a few minutes’ walk from Mission Bay, known for its bayside walking path and water-bound activities like kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding. There’s even free parking right on the premises, a rarity in the neighborhood. Book Now: From $109 per night (up to 4 guests), airbnb.com Courtesy of Airbnb Base your stay at an airy two-bedroom Craftsman home in San Diego's hip North Park neighborhood. Craftsman Cottage in North Park Besides craft beer and cool shops, the hip North Park neighborhood is just as well known for its Craftsman homes, like this airy two-bedroom bungalow. The Airbnb Plus digs are clean, comfortable, and colorful, with a spacious living room, a separate dining room, and a string-light-covered patio with a grill and plenty of seating. It also touts a prime spot between Morley Field—a park with tennis courts, an outdoor swimming pool, a dog park, and canyon walking trails—and the heart of North Park’s commercial district. Book Now: From $101 per night (up to 6 guests), airbnb.com Stylish Spanish Revival in Hillcrest

Article continues below advertisement