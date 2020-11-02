Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals for a Cozy Northwest Getaway

A road trip down the Oregon coast is one of the most underrated adventures on the West Coast (though ask anyone from Cannon Beach and they’ll tell you the area is pretty well known, thank you very much). You could make it a weekend escape from Portland, meandering along a tiny stretch of Highway 101’s gentle curves, or extend the trip and go from sea doggin’ Astoria in the north all the way to golfer’s paradise Bandon in the south, covering 250 miles of dune-crested coastline with monolithic rock formations rising out of the water.

To start planning your trip, check the dates at these Oregon coast Airbnbs and vacation rentals—our list of editor-approved beach houses, nearly all run by superhosts.

This cozy home in Astoria comes with a sauna Photo courtesy Airbnb

The ‘CatBird Seat’ suite with sauna and river views

Book now: from $151/night, airbnb.com

Astoria

Sleeps: 4

Though you have the whole Victorian-era house overlooking the Columbia River Basin to yourself, the second-floor “suite” with a full-blown sauna room, multiple reading nooks, and pops of quirk and color from kitchen to bedspreads is where you’ll want to spend your entire stay at this coastal rental.

Harrison House

Book now : from $171/night, airbnb.com



Astoria

Sleeps: 4

A traditional Craftsman home, popular across the Pacific Northwest, Harrison House is an historic landmark right in Astoria proper. You can walk to museums and restaurants within blocks, and out to the water in 15 minutes, where Astoria Brewing Company awaits.

The Otter Cottage in Bandon is steps from the famed seaside promenade Photo courtesy Airbnb

Otter Cottage

Book now : from $105/night, airbnb.com



Seaside

Sleeps: 2

Stay at the Otter Cottage and adventure is literally in your backyard in the form of the Necanicum River, which flows beyond the home’s back lawn. Use it as a starting point for a kayak trip through the area, or instead, walk four blocks from the cottage to the historic promenade and ocean. When you’re ready to retire, the home is stocked with games, plush couches, and a fireplace.

Lofty Beachhouse

Book now : from $110/night, airbnb.com



Seaside

Sleeps: 6

This beachhouse is perfect for groups with mixed interests—those who love the great outdoors and those who prefer to spend more time with Mr. Television (hey, no judgment). Two blocks from Seaside Beach and the promenade, the home is also a stone’s throw from Seaside Convention Center, Seaside Historical Museum, and Broadway Street.

Homebodies will love the high-tech features of the house, including a voice-activated TiVO system, complimentary HBO and Netflix, Bluetooth-enabled stereo clock-radios, an Amazon Alexa-enabled stereo with a voice-activated music library, and a PlayStation 4.

The Lil Bird Airbnb has both a front sitting garden and a fenced-in backyard Photo courtesy Airbnb

Lil Bird Cottage

Book now : from $184/night, airbnb.com



Cannon Beach

Sleeps: 4

Found on the Presidential Street neighborhood of Cannon Beach, this quaint bungalow is small but mighty. Tidy interiors include a stone fireplace, wood-paneled living room, a light-filled dining nook, and two bedrooms artfully decorated with vintage furniture. That said, we’re partial to its outdoor offerings, which include a deck and dining set, BBQ, picnic table, and fenced-in yard—perfect for your pooch.

Beachside 1940s Bungalow

Book now : from $232/night, airbnb.com



Cannon Beach

Sleeps: 8



Many “beach” homes are often several blocks from the beach. Not so with this sprawling house, which sits just north of the famed Haystack Rock and has beach access via a private staircase. If stairs aren’t your thing, not to worry: The house has a covered porch with panoramic views.

Two of the three bedrooms have ocean views, and one of the two bathrooms has a clawfoot tub. Note that this rental, for Haystack Close North, is for half of a duplex. (The whole property can sleep 14, but each half of the duplex must be booked seperately.)



Wood panels and exposed wood beams set a cabin vibe at this Manzanita rental Photo courtesy Airbnb

Airy Home with a Wraparound Deck and Vast Coastal Views

Book now : from $463/night, airbnb.com



Manzanita

Sleeps: 10

Part of the Airbnb Plus program, this four-bedroom house overlooking Manzanita Beach is a dreamy coastal getaway. Wood panels and exposed wood beams set a cabin vibe, but it’s a modern place with a sleek fireplace in the expansive living room and a full-size, light-filled kitchen that’ll make design-conscious cooks very happy. Outdoor offerings are just as appealing: wraparound deck, BBQ, and sublime views of the evergreens and ocean waves.

Ahoy Matey

Book now : from $261/night, airbnb.com



Manzanita

Sleeps: 8

Despite the nautical name, Ahoy Matey only feels ship-like in the polished wood paneling and efficient design. The three-bedroom, dog-friendly home comes with a gas fireplace, modest kitchen, and a bunk bed set that’s perfect for kiddos. Settled into a stand of trees, Ahoy Matey is only a five-minute walk from the beach and a 10-minute walk from downtown Manzanita.

Nostos

Book now : from $559/night, airbnb.com



Manzanita

Sleeps: 8

“Nostos” loosely translates to “homecoming”—an apt name for this cheerful, homey four-bedroom. The white-washed interior, with arched ceilings, a fireplace, and plenty of windows, feels bright and cheerful on even the stormiest of Oregon days. Walk across the street and Manzanita’s seven-mile beach is right at your toes; return home and spend an evening soaking in the outdoor hot tub.

This beachside home in Pacific City Beach comes with serious views Photo courtesy Airbnb

“Awesome Beach Getaway!”

Book now : from $137/night, airbnb.com



Pacific City

Sleeps: 6

With “awesome” in the billing, you have to deliver: This two-bedroom, wood-paneled home run by superhosts sets you up with what looks like a ski chalet just 100 yards from the beach. (There’s even a wood-burning stove!) The whole space is warm, open, airy, and kid- and pet-friendly (though watch out for the interior spiral staircase with toddlers.)

Remodeled Beach House

Book now : from $187/night, airbnb.com



Pacific City

Sleeps: 8

A five-star, three-bedroom home with all the bells and whistles—or in this case, fire pits and beach cruisers. This remodeled house is a modern getaway that superhosts say could fit two families comfortably, as long as you don’t fight over the remote with the free Netflix and Hulu. You’re also within walking distance of the new Headlands spa, restaurants, coffee shops, and the beach.

Oceanfront House with Gorgeous Views

Book now : from $293/night, airbnb.com



Pacific City

Sleeps: 8

You’re really spoiled for options when it comes to Pacific City Airbnbs. A number of condos sit right on the beach; in this case, you can have an entire three-bedroom house with front-row views of the ocean in the dining room, living room, and master bedroom. A great choice if you plan to get up with the sun to surf.

This Lincoln City Airbnb comes with stellar views, right outside your door Photo courtesy Airbnb

Waterfront Oasis

Book now : from $203/night, airbnb.com



Lincoln City

Sleeps: 8

It’s a condo, yes, but a waterfront one in a modest building that’s as close to the beach as you can get. Two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a comfortable living room with views of Lincoln City’s 4 Brothers Rocks. The beach is part of the Siletz Bay, with shallow, calm waters well suited for kids and standup paddleboarding. At low tide, you can dig for clams right out your front door.

Lovely, Family-Friendly Home

Book now : from $245/night, airbnb.com



Lincoln City

Sleeps: 8

There’s no mistaking the ocean vibe of this three-bedroom Airbnb Plus home, where fans of coral hang tastefully on the wall and throw pillows feature anchors and seahorses. It’s a modern, warm home, with exposed wood beams in the living room and three full-size bathrooms, one with a clawfoot soaking tub. The beach is five minutes away; Barnacle Bill’s, a restaurant that makes some of the best smoked fish on the Oregon coast, is nearly across the street.

Interiors at this Newport cottage have recently been remodeled—but we doubt you will spend much time indoors, anyway Photo courtesy Airbnb

Oceanfront Cottage

Book now : from $221/night, airbnb.com

Newport

Sleeps: 2

Set above miles of quiet beach, this one-bedroom cottage has ocean and sunset views from every room. (A deck facing the water also gets prime sunlight.) Interiors have been recently remodeled, and include a walk-in glass and tile shower, open-plan kitchen with soapstone countertops and new appliances, and a dangerously soft queen-sized bed with comforters of varying thickness.

Cool Condo

Book now : from $185/night, airbnb.com



Newport

Sleeps: 2

Antique furniture and creaking floorboards not quite your thing? This Airbnb Plus beach retreat, just steps from the Nye Beach shore, might be the one for you. With one bedroom and two full bathrooms, the unit also has a full kitchen and open living room with comfy, low-slung furniture. Sliding glass doors from said living room lead out to a balcony overlooking the water—not a bad spot for a sunset.

Maritime-Themed Cottage

Book now : from $136/night, airbnb.com

Newport

Sleeps: 6

An Airbnb Plus home, this cottage smacks of all things maritime: think wood accents, antique door knobs, lanterns, ship models, and sea grasses set against bright nautical blue furniture, pillows, and curtains. The two bedrooms are generously sized—with two single beds in one room and a king-size mattress in another—and a backyard shed is equipped with a fully stocked s’mores center, making this Airbnb an excellent fit for families.

Riverboat

Book now : from $193 per night, airbnb.com



Newport

Sleeps: 2

Less of an all-to-yourself Airbnb and more of a bed and breakfast on the water, this remodeled room on the Newport Belle riverboat has a memory foam mattress, flat-screen TVs, Egyptian cotton sheets, oversized Turkish towels, and a coffee bar. If you can summon up the strength to leave the creature comforts of your room, you have the option of sitting fireside in the light-filled salon area, where appetizers and a happy hour are included in your stay.

These A-frame cabin in Bandon is stocked with beach gear Photo courtesy Airbnb

Bandon Beach Shack

Book now : from $175/night, airbnb.com



Bandon

Sleeps: 6



It doesn’t get any more idyllic than an A-frame cabin on the beach. With wood-paneled walls, two bedrooms, a wood-burning fireplace, and a small but fully functional kitchen, Bandon Beach Shack is set up for a small family or friend getaway. It’s also stocked with beach toys—and crabbing equipment—and just a short walk from the beach, where agates, driftwood, and sea caves await.

Face Rock Retreat: North Loft

Book now : from $160/night, airbnb.com



Bandon

Sleeps: 2

To get the full Bandon beach experience, you want as little as possible between you and the sand. This petite loft—best suited to a couple—is as close as it gets. A small staircase leads straight to the sand, while a deck overlooks it. The loft is small but cozy with wood-paneled ceilings and a kitchenette. Note that the studio is part of a triplex and the neighboring loft is also an Airbnb rental (for those traveling with a group).

Unobstructed Oceanfront, Contemporary Home

Book now : from $540/night, airbnb.com



Bandon

Sleeps: 6

Winter on the Oregon coast brings epic storms and the ocean-facing windows of this three-bedroom house basically act as your front-row seat to storm-watch. When storms aren’t in session, travelers can wander down to Bandon Beach, cook meals in the spacious kitchen, or explore the nearby town (Tony’s Crab Shack is a local favorite).

Even the kitchen has ocean views at this Arch Cape beach house. Courtesy of Airbnb

Castle Rock Cottage

Book now: from $699/night, airbnb.com

Arch Cape

Sleeps: 12

The quiet beach town of Arch Cape is on the northern Oregon coast, about four miles south of Cannon Beach and its famed Haystack Rock. Located right on the beach, this four-bedroom house has ocean views from nearly every window and enough room to sleep 12 guests. After a day on the sand, watch the sun set behind the ocean from the backyard fire pit. Ocean too chilly for swimming? There’s also a hot tub to soak in, so you can still enjoy the outdoors no matter the temperatures outside.

Where to go on the Oregon Coast

Some of the best destinations to make your homebase along the Oregon Coast include:

Astoria

Cross the Astoria-Megler Bridge from Washington state into Oregon to get the full feel of port city Astoria, a place of contradictions. It’s “fishing village meets Victoriana,” says Travel Oregon. Translation: calling all laid-back sea dogs seeking great beer and coffee.

Seaside

Seaside often gets compared to Coney Island, what with its Prohibition-era promenade along the ocean, Funland arcade and amusement park, and Seaside Aquarium. Go-kart or go home.

Cannon Beach

Just 15 minutes south of Seaside, Cannon Beach is the celebrity of Oregon’s coast: Its Haystack Rock, a 235-foot sea stack rising out of the tide, is one of the coast’s most iconic monoliths. (Hey you guyyyys, it served as a backdrop in The Goonies.) Cannon Beach is more trafficked than its neighbors, thanks also to its New England charm and shingled homes.

Manzanita

Quiet and elegant with shingled homes like its northern neighbor, Cannon Beach, Manzanita is the kind of place you want to bring your mom to impress her.

Pacific City

The surf-and-kite-flying vibes in this laid-back spot are only enhanced by the beachfront Pelican Brewery and Taproom, where we highly recommend your toes in the sand and a pint of Tsunami Stout in your hand.

Lincoln City

Lincoln City had a tough 2020 (who didn’t?) due to wildfires that forced residents in the normally tranquil city out of their homes. Prior to this year, Travel Oregon touted Lincoln City as a “top family spot for old-fashioned fun,” and that hasn’t changed. Come to boat on nearby Devil’s Lake, to hike to Drift Creek Falls, or to just fly a kite (there are two annual festivals).

Bandon

Old Town Bandon has that frontier feel, with 10 square blocks of gift “shoppes” and general stores, while swanky Bandon has a premier golf course over grassy dunes that roll to the ocean.

Newport

Newport might be one of the most naturally beautiful stretches of the Oregon Coast. The 19th-century Yaquina Bay Lighthouse sits on a bluff overlooking the river; the sand at nearby South Beach State Park is “pillow soft,” quote Portland Monthly; and nature knows no fury like the Devil’s Punchbowl.

>> Next: An Outdoor Lover’s Road Trip on the Oregon Coast