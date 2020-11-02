Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals for a Cozy Northwest Getaway

These Airbnbs run the gamut, from cottages ready for nature lovers to sleek condos overlooking the ocean.

share this article

A road trip down the Oregon coast is one of the most underrated adventures on the West Coast (though ask anyone from Cannon Beach and they’ll tell you the area is pretty well known, thank you very much). You could make it a weekend escape from Portland, meandering along a tiny stretch of Highway 101’s gentle curves, or extend the trip and go from sea doggin’ Astoria in the north all the way to golfer’s paradise Bandon in the south, covering 250 miles of dune-crested coastline with monolithic rock formations rising out of the water. To start planning your trip, check the dates at a few of these Oregon coast vacation rentals—our list of editor-approved Airbnbs, nearly all run by superhosts. Looking for a space for six on the beach? A couple’s retreat in a cozy cottage? We’ve got you. Photo courtesy Airbnb This cozy home in Astoria comes with a sauna Astoria Cross the Astoria-Megler Bridge from Washington state into Oregon to get the full feel of port city Astoria, a place of contradictions. It’s “fishing village meets Victoriana,” says Travel Oregon. Translation: calling all laid-back sea dogs seeking great beer and coffee. The ‘CatBird Seat’ - suite with sauna and river views Book now: from $151/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 4 Though you have the whole Victorian-era house overlooking the Columbia River Basin to yourself, the second-floor “suite” with a full-blown sauna room, multiple reading nooks, and pops of quirk and color from kitchen to bedspreads is where you'll want to spend your entire stay. Harrison House Book now: from $171/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 4 A traditional Craftsman home, popular across the Pacific Northwest, Harrison House is an historic landmark right in Astoria proper. You can walk to museums and restaurants within blocks, and out to the water in 15 minutes, where Astoria Brewing Company awaits. Photo courtesy Airbnb The Otter Cottage in Bandon is steps from the famed seaside promenade Seaside Seaside often gets compared to Coney Island, what with its Prohibition-era promenade along the ocean, Funland arcade and amusement park, and Seaside Aquarium. Go-kart or go home. Otter Cottage Book now: from $105/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 2 Stay at the Otter Cottage and adventure is literally in your backyard in the form of the Necanicum River, which flows beyond the home’s back lawn. Use it as a starting point for a kayak trip through the area, or instead, walk four blocks from the cottage to the historic promenade and ocean. When you’re ready to retire, the home is stocked with games, plush couches, and a fireplace. Lofty Beachhouse Book now: from $110/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 6 This beachhouse is perfect for groups with mixed interests—those who love the great outdoors and those who prefer to spend more time with Mr. Television (hey, no judgment). Two blocks from Seaside Beach and the promenade, the home is also a stone’s throw from Seaside Convention Center, Seaside Historical Museum, and Broadway Street. Homebodies will love the high-tech features of the house, including a voice-activated TiVO system, complimentary HBO and Netflix, Bluetooth-enabled stereo clock-radios, an Amazon Alexa-enabled stereo with a voice-activated music library, and a PlayStation 4. Photo courtesy Airbnb The Lil Bird Airbnb has both a front sitting garden and a fenced-in backyard Cannon Beach Just 15 minutes south of Seaside, Cannon Beach is the celebrity of Oregon’s coast: Its Haystack Rock, a 235-foot sea stack rising out of the tide, is one of the coast’s most iconic monoliths. (Hey you guyyyys, it served as a backdrop in The Goonies.) Cannon Beach is more trafficked than its neighbors, thanks also to its New England charm and shingled homes. Lil Bird Cottage Book now: from $184/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 4 Found on the Presidential Street neighborhood of Cannon Beach, this quaint bungalow is small but mighty. Tidy interiors include a stone fireplace, wood-paneled living room, a light-filled dining nook, and two bedrooms artfully decorated with vintage furniture. That said, we’re partial to its outdoor offerings, which include a deck and dining set, BBQ, picnic table, and fenced-in yard—perfect for your pooch. Beachside 1940s Bungalow Book now: from $232/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 8



Article continues below advertisement

Many “beach” homes are often several blocks from the beach. Not so with this sprawling house, which sits just north of the famed Haystack Rock and has beach access via a private staircase. If stairs aren’t your thing, not to worry: The house has a covered porch with panoramic views. Two of the three bedrooms have ocean views, and one of the two bathrooms has a clawfoot tub. Note that this rental, for Haystack Close North, is for half of a duplex. (The whole property can sleep 14, but each half of the duplex must be booked seperately.)

Photo courtesy Airbnb Wood panels and exposed wood beams set a cabin vibe at this Manzanita rental Manzanita Quiet and elegant with shingled homes like its northern neighbor, Cannon Beach, Manzanita is the kind of place you want to bring your mom to impress her. Airy Home with a Wraparound Deck and Vast Coastal Views Book now: From $463/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 10 Part of the Airbnb Plus program, this four-bedroom house overlooking Manzanita Beach is a dreamy coastal getaway. Wood panels and exposed wood beams set a cabin vibe, but it’s a modern place with a sleek fireplace in the expansive living room and a full-size, light-filled kitchen that’ll make design-conscious cooks very happy. Outdoor offerings are just as appealing: wraparound deck, BBQ, and sublime views of the evergreens and ocean waves. Ahoy Matey Book now: From $261/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 8 Despite the nautical name, Ahoy Matey only feels ship-like in the polished wood paneling and efficient design. The three-bedroom, dog-friendly home comes with a gas fireplace, modest kitchen, and a bunk bed set that’s perfect for kiddos. Settled into a stand of trees, Ahoy Matey is only a five-minute walk from the beach and a 10-minute walk from downtown Manzanita. Nostos Book now: From $559/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 8 “Nostos” loosely translates to “homecoming”—an apt name for this cheerful, homey four-bedroom. The white-washed interior, with arched ceilings, a fireplace, and plenty of windows, feels bright and cheerful on even the stormiest of Oregon days. Walk across the street and Manzanita’s seven-mile beach is right at your toes; return home and spend an evening soaking in the outdoor hot tub. Photo courtesy Airbnb This beachside home in Pacific City Beach comes with serious views Pacific City The surf-and-kite-flying vibes in this laid-back spot are only enhanced by the beachfront Pelican Brewery and Taproom, where we highly recommend your toes in the sand and a pint of Tsunami Stout in your hand. “Awesome Beach Getaway!” Book now: from $137/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 6 With “awesome” in the billing, you have to deliver: This two-bedroom, wood-paneled home run by superhosts sets you up with what looks like a ski chalet just 100 yards from the beach. (There’s even a wood-burning stove!) The whole space is warm, open, airy, and kid- and pet-friendly (though watch out for the interior spiral staircase with toddlers.) Remodeled Beach House Book now: from $187/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 8 A five-star, three-bedroom home with all the bells and whistles—or in this case, fire pits and beach cruisers. This remodeled house is a modern getaway that superhosts say could fit two families comfortably, as long as you don’t fight over the remote with the free Netflix and Hulu. You’re also within walking distance of the new Headlands spa, restaurants, coffee shops, and the beach. Oceanfront House with Gorgeous Views Book now: from $293/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 8 You’re really spoiled for options when it comes to Pacific City Airbnbs. A number of condos sit right on the beach; in this case, you can have an entire three-bedroom house with front-row views of the ocean in the dining room, living room, and master bedroom. A great choice if you plan to get up with the sun to surf. Photo courtesy Airbnb This Lincoln City Airbnb comes with stellar views, right outside your door Lincoln City Lincoln City had a tough 2020 (who didn’t?) due to wildfires that forced residents in the normally tranquil city out of their homes. Prior to this year, Travel Oregon touted Lincoln City as a “top family spot for old-fashioned fun,” and that hasn’t changed. Come to boat on nearby Devil’s Lake, to hike to Drift Creek Falls, or to just fly a kite (there are two annual festivals). Waterfront Oasis Book now: From $203/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 8 It’s a condo, yes, but a waterfront one in a modest building that’s as close to the beach as you can get. Two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and a comfortable living room with views of Lincoln City’s 4 Brothers Rocks. The beach is part of the Siletz Bay, with shallow, calm waters well suited for kids and standup paddleboarding. At low tide, you can dig for clams right out your front door. Lovely, Family-Friendly Home Book now: From $245/night, airbnb.com

Sleeps: 8

Article continues below advertisement