The AFAR Guide to Cruising

Where to Cruise

Popular cruise ports often get a bad rap. But there are plenty of beautiful and remote seaside locales where the crowds are sparser and the scenery is striking. Travelers with an adventuresome spirit should check out these up-and-coming cruise destinations that aren’t easy to reach by air or land. Find the full list here.

Is Greenland the New Iceland?

Aid Conservationists as You Sail Around Indonesia on a Luxury Yacht

The Ultimate Guide to Polar Cruising

Expedition Ships

These New Luxury Cruises Are for True Explorers

A new generation of cruise ships is making it easier than ever to have extreme adventures without sacrificing extreme comfort. This new class of expedition vessels features suites and spas, as well as skiffs and submarines. You won’t be suffering en route to the polar regions, exotic islands, and other remote wonderlands these ships visit. Read about some of the newest and splashiest expedition ships here.

This New Mega-Yacht Is the Best Way to See the Galápagos

17 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Going on a Galápagos Cruise

Say “Hello” to the World’s Most Luxurious Expedition Ship

Ultimate Excursions

These Epic Shore Excursions Will Change the Way You Think About Cruising

Forget about piling into a motorcoach to head to a tourist trap for the day. What about a submarine dive into the waters of Antarctica or a helicopter ride to a Michelin-starred restaurant in Provence instead? Cruise lines are seriously upping their game when it comes to the kinds of shore experiences they are offering. You’ll find our list of the most over-the-top cruise shore excursions here.

Why a Trip to Rwanda Will Stay With You Long After You’ve Left

1 Incredible Book Inspired Me to Go to Antarctica—3 Times

The Best Luxury Cruise for Every Traveler

Kid-Friendly Cruises

Amazing Kid-Friendly Cruises That Aren’t on a Mega-Ship

Parents, repeat after us: You don’t have to book your brood onto a big ship in order for the whole fam to have fun (but we also won’t judge you if you do). Small-ship and adventure cruise lines are increasingly welcoming the next generation of travelers for what are bound to be memorable vacations in truly special places like the Galápagos, the Amazon, and Southeast Asia’s Mekong River. See our collection of uncommon kid-friendly cruises here.

Best Cruises for Kids at Every Age

How to Take Your Kids out of School and Travel

18 Fantastic Worldwide Destinations for Families—and Where to Stay There

Best Meals at Sea

The Best Meals at Sea: A Food Lover’s Guide to Cruising

Food is a critical piece of any travel story. And it’s no different for cruising. But in the past, the food served on ships didn’t always get the highest marks. We’re here to tell you times have changed. With the help of some star-power chefs, these meals are transforming the cruising culinary scene.

11 Restaurants Worth Planning a Trip Around

The Most Glamorous Way to Cross the Atlantic Gets a Michelin-Level Boost

The Best Meals We Ate in 2019

The Coolest River Cruise

This Is Officially the Coolest Way to River Cruise

River cruising is a wonderful way to travel—there are few things more therapeutic than gently drifting past some of the world’s most scenic cities and landscapes, with meals and outings all taken care of. But what has been missing was some fun and adventure. Enter U River Cruises, which writer Jeri Clausing recently tested, deeming it one of her all-time favorite travel experiences. Read to find out why.

8 Rhine River Cruises for Every Type of Traveler

Europe’s Most Decked-Out New River Cruise Ship Sets Sail

Budapest’s Thermal Baths for Beginners

Virgin Voyages

How Different Will Virgin Voyages Be, Really?

The Virgin Group has a history of shaking up the industries it enters. Can it do the same for cruising? Read on to find out.