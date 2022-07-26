The AFAR Guide to Cruising
It’s the dawn of a new era in cruising. You can now have your high thread-count linens with a side of adrenaline-inducing adventure on a more eco-conscious ship sailing to some of the most remote corners of the world. Shore excursions are getting more extraordinary. Kids are being welcomed on more adventurous sailings. River cruising has actually found its cool. And dining at sea is in an entirely new league. Even the most cruise-averse are bound to be intrigued. We promise.
Where to Cruise
Popular cruise ports often get a bad rap. But there are plenty of beautiful and remote seaside locales where the crowds are sparser and the scenery is striking. Travelers with an adventuresome spirit should check out these up-and-coming cruise destinations that aren’t easy to reach by air or land. Find the full list here.
Aid Conservationists as You Sail Around Indonesia on a Luxury Yacht
The Ultimate Guide to Polar Cruising
Expedition Ships
These New Luxury Cruises Are for True Explorers
A new generation of cruise ships is making it easier than ever to have extreme adventures without sacrificing extreme comfort. This new class of expedition vessels features suites and spas, as well as skiffs and submarines. You won’t be suffering en route to the polar regions, exotic islands, and other remote wonderlands these ships visit. Read about some of the newest and splashiest expedition ships here.
This New Mega-Yacht Is the Best Way to See the Galápagos
17 Things I Wish I’d Known Before Going on a Galápagos Cruise
Say “Hello” to the World’s Most Luxurious Expedition Ship
Ultimate Excursions
These Epic Shore Excursions Will Change the Way You Think About Cruising
Forget about piling into a motorcoach to head to a tourist trap for the day. What about a submarine dive into the waters of Antarctica or a helicopter ride to a Michelin-starred restaurant in Provence instead? Cruise lines are seriously upping their game when it comes to the kinds of shore experiences they are offering. You’ll find our list of the most over-the-top cruise shore excursions here.
The Best Luxury Cruise for Every Traveler
Kid-Friendly Cruises
Amazing Kid-Friendly Cruises That Aren’t on a Mega-Ship
Parents, repeat after us: You don’t have to book your brood onto a big ship in order for the whole fam to have fun (but we also won’t judge you if you do). Small-ship and adventure cruise lines are increasingly welcoming the next generation of travelers for what are bound to be memorable vacations in truly special places like the Galápagos, the Amazon, and Southeast Asia’s Mekong River. See our collection of uncommon kid-friendly cruises here.
Best Meals at Sea
The Best Meals at Sea: A Food Lover’s Guide to Cruising
Food is a critical piece of any travel story. And it’s no different for cruising. But in the past, the food served on ships didn’t always get the highest marks. We’re here to tell you times have changed. With the help of some star-power chefs, these meals are transforming the cruising culinary scene.
The Most Glamorous Way to Cross the Atlantic Gets a Michelin-Level Boost
The Coolest River Cruise
This Is Officially the Coolest Way to River Cruise
River cruising is a wonderful way to travel—there are few things more therapeutic than gently drifting past some of the world’s most scenic cities and landscapes, with meals and outings all taken care of. But what has been missing was some fun and adventure. Enter U River Cruises, which writer Jeri Clausing recently tested, deeming it one of her all-time favorite travel experiences. Read to find out why.
Virgin Voyages
How Different Will Virgin Voyages Be, Really?
The Virgin Group has a history of shaking up the industries it enters. Can it do the same for cruising? Read on to find out.