Best Cruises for Kids at Every Age

Sure, there are boatloads of family-friendly cruise options these days, but with kids spanning so many ages and stages—from needy wee babes to hard-to-please teens—pinning down the perfect family cruise vacation can be an elusive task. To ensure the very best bets for cruisers just cutting their teeth, we’ve waded through the ample industry offerings—checking off kid-friendly amenities and activities, from kids’ clubs to family-ready cabins to dining venues aimed at pleasing pint-sized palates—to help you make the maritime match that best fits your family’s needs.

Whether it’s doting nannies, costumed characters, elaborate water parks, teen dance parties—or something else entirely—that floats your youngsters’ boat, these five picks for age-appropriate cruise lines will help ensure that your kids are entirely onboard with your next family vacation at sea.

Best Cruise Lines for Babies & Toddlers: Cunard Line

While Cunard’s elegant trio of ships (Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, and Queen Mary 2), known for their fine trimmings and white-glove service, don’t suggest kids at the surface, the line actually excels at diversions and accommodations for the smallest sailors. Indeed, the company positively trumps the competition for the baby and toddler set, thanks in large part to its complimentary night nursery, a place where young babes—ages six to 24 months—can snooze each evening (from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.) in cots or cribs, all under the watchful eye of trained British nannies (parents receive a pager in case the child awakes). It’s a rare and most welcomed industry offering, affording parents the chance to indulge in some evening-time wining, dining, and entertainment. Daytime diversions abound, too, thanks to the line’s free drop-off kids’ programming for tots ages two to seven: The Play Zone comes chockablock with activities like sports competitions, arts and crafts, and storytime (with other designated kids’ zones for ages eight to 17, as well).

Onboard restaurants boast baby food, kids’ menus, and loaner high chairs, while bottle warmers and sterilizers are available upon request. Bunk comfortably with babes thanks to complimentary cribs and cots and even loaner baby baths—infants under two sail free (while ages two and up are half-fare when sailing as a third or fourth passenger in a cabin with two paying adults).

Go ahead and get baby on board on the line’s summer Alaska runs out of Vancouver on the 2,081-passenger Queen Elizabeth, with plenty of toddler-friendly outings in port like whale- and wildlife-watching tours or visits to dog kennels. The 10-night voyages, which include four days at sea, are an especially good fit. Two of the sailing days take in the scenic landscapes of the Inside Passage and Hubbard Glacier—a perfect opportunity for comfortably sightseeing with babies or tots from the comfort of the ship, whether you push a stroller around on deck or watch the passing landscapes from your balcony while they squeeze in a midday nap. (Note that infants must be six to 12 months old to set sail with Cunard, depending upon the destination.)

Photo by Kent Phillips Disney’s magic gets a maritime makeover at sea, with sailings that especially inspire wonder in small children.

Best Cruise Line for Small Children: Disney Cruise Line

What Disney does so well on land doesn’t skip a beat at sea, with its special brand of maritime-flavored magic scoring especially high points with younger kids (that broad swath of youth falling between toddler and tween). On any of the line’s quartet of ships, tiny sailors can hobnob with a range of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars characters via meet-and-greets, princess tea parties, and deck parties in places like the Bahamas or on the Mediterranean. Plus, their age-appropriate, counselor-helmed kids’ clubs are unsurpassed: Those ages three to 12 can fill their days with toys, tales, crafts, dress-up, sing-alongs, sports challenges, science activities, and more, at the complimentary and connecting Oceaneer Club and Oceaneer Lab (the lab tends to attract older kids, while the club is more geared toward younger ones). For family time, the ships’ upper decks come with dedicated (and lifeguard-helmed) kids’ pools with features like spiral slides and a giant LED screen for showing first-run Disney films, while extras like stage shows (like Frozen, the Musical) and fireworks-capped, pirate-themed deck parties round out the bells and whistles.

Come mealtime, look for nutritious menu options for children that get a special “Mickey Check” designation, while the kids’ zones dish out perennial favorites like pizza, mac and cheese, and chicken fingers. Restaurant dinners also factor in “Dine and Play,” which grants youngsters a speedy dinner service before being whisked away for supervised post-dinner activities, letting grown-ups linger over their own meal and enjoy the ships’ adult-exclusive nightclub and lounges. (Worriers, breathe easy: Included onboard mobile phone service allows kids and youth counselors to connect with parents in a snap.) Family-designed staterooms, meanwhile, come with well-thought-out touches like bath-and-a-halfs (one area has a toilet and sink, the other, a shower and sink), cozy bunk beds, and room-dividing curtains.

Test the waters on your kids’ capacity for cruising with one of Disney’s quickie Bahamas sailings out of Port Canaveral (near Disney-hub Orlando)—three- and four-night voyages incorporate a stop at the line’s private Bahamian island, Castaway Cay, where water play areas, beach parties, and port adventures like stingray encounters and glass-bottom boat tours ensure family fun in the sun. Or if you’re looking for full-on immersion, the line returns to Greece in 2020 with a trio of nine- to 12-night Greek Island voyages, with stops in classic isles like Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete.

Photo by David Vargas Get your tweens to disconnect from digital distractions with active adventures in the great outdoors: Lindblad Expeditions, in partnership with National Geographic, brings families to the wilds of Alaska and beyond.

Best Cruise Line for Tweens: Lindblad Expeditions

Plugged-in tweens might seem difficult to break through to, but active adventures in nature destinations like Alaska and the Galápagos are enough to entice them to put away the smartphones and gaming consoles and dive in on the destination at hand. Small-ship adventure line Lindblad Expeditions—in partnership with National Geographic—excels at inspiring a love of the wild with a portfolio of wilderness-focused cruise vacations designed to entice young minds. Days come jam-packed with naturalist-guided outings on land and on sea, whether you’re hiking past glaciers in Alaska or snorkeling with sea turtles and penguins in the Galápagos. The National Geographic Global Explorers program—on offer in Alaska and the Galápagos, and helmed by Nat Geo–certified naturalists and educators—cultivates young explorers with programmed adventures like getting a Zodiac (an inflatable boat used for excursions) “driver’s license” or keeping track of wildlife sightings in a special field notebook.

Small ships (eight in all, with capacity for 28 to 148 guests) mean few onboard frills, but there’s enough to do when back on the ship: Activities include visiting the captain on the bridge and the occasional pizza movie nights. Tweens might also enjoy hands-on lessons in knot-tying, on-deck stargazing, using the onboard video microscope to view undersea specimens, or getting a smartphone photo lesson from a Nat Geo–certified photographer. New for 2019, the line has launched a collection of 11 shorter voyages, mostly a week or less in duration, that are especially well-suited to families with less time to spare, too.

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line Teens love the high-thrills attractions of Norwegian ships, like go-karting on outdoor race tracks at speeds of up to 30 mph.

Best Cruise Line for Teens: Norwegian Cruise Line

Finding common vacation ground with teens can be tough, but Norwegian Cruise Line is well-equipped for the challenge aboard its 16-ship fleet of teen-friendly mega-ships. On board, kids ages 13 to 17 can linger in Entourage, a dedicated teen lounge—it’s complimentary, supervised, and brimming with hangout-ready diversions like gaming consoles, flat-screen TVs, and games like foosball and air hockey; it also turns into a teens-only nightclub come evening. Organized group activities, meanwhile, might include a hashtag scavenger hunt (try to turn up the #CoolestGrandma, for instance) or the exercise challenge Burn 3000, in which competing groups set out to be the first to collectively burn off a combined 3,000 calories (which might be necessary, given dining options that cater to ravenous teen appetites, like a 24-hour eatery doling out burgers, fries, sandwiches, and more).