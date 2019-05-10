Europe’s Most Decked-Out New River Cruise Ship Sets Sail

AmaWaterways’ super-sized Danube vessel just launched and the first images reveal this could be a whole new way to river cruise.

There’s a reason most European river cruise ships look similar—they are restricted in height, length, and width by the numerous locks and bridges they sail into and under. But AmaWaterways has decided to take a different approach with its newest vessel, the AmaMagna, a river cruise ship nearly twice as wide as most river vessels in Europe; it launched in early May. The larger width of the AmaMagna means it will have to stay on the Danube River because it is too wide to sail through the locks on the Rhine-Main-Danube Canal, the portal to the Rhine River that leads all the way up to Amsterdam. But the sacrifice for size isn’t that great considering it will still be able to cruise between Budapest and Vilshofen, Germany, with port calls in Bratislava, Slovakia; the Austrian cities of Vienna, Durnstein, and Melk; and Passau, Germany (not a shabby itinerary by any stretch). And the result is that passengers will get to experience something few do on a river cruise—extra space. Courtesy of AmaWaterways The AmaMagna, which set sail on the Danube this month, is now one of the largest river cruise vessels in Europe. The AmaMagna is 72 feet wide, compared with AmaWaterways’ other ships (and most river cruise ships in Europe), which are 38 feet wide. With much more room to play with, the 196-passenger river vessel has four drinking and dining venues, a water sports platform, and spacious staterooms, more than half of which are designated as suites featuring full balconies, open seating areas, and double vanities. Courtesy of AmaWaterways There is a water sports platform off the back of the ship.

Where it really shines though, and truly sets itself apart from other river cruise ships, is in the public areas. The added space means the AmaMagna was able to accommodate areas such as an onboard cinema (a rare offering on the rivers, although they do exist elsewhere, such as on Emerald Waterways’ ships), a large boutique, and a Zen Wellness Studio, complete with an exercise room for group classes such as spin, a juice bar, two massage rooms, and mani-pedi and salon services. The AmaMagna also doubled down on its food and beverage offerings. Typically, river cruise vessels feature one main restaurant where breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served, and perhaps one or two alternative dining venues for lighter or more casual fare. On the AmaMagna, there’s the main dining room; an alfresco restaurant (with windows that can be closed on cooler days); Jimmy’s, a wine bar with tapas-style eats; and the upscale Chef’s Table restaurant, which serves a multiple-course, tasting menu dinner. Courtesy of AmaWaterways The Chef’s Table restaurant serves a tasting menu dinner in a more intimate setting. It’s uncommon to see pools on European river cruise ships outside of Portugal’s Douro River, where balmy summers practically beg for the option to sunbathe. While some ships do have them—including some Emerald Waterways vessels, several Uniworld ships, and on the Crystal Mozart—many river cruise lines have decided to do without given that the weather is not always pool-appropriate in Europe. But the AmaMagna was designed to be as much of a draw as the vibrant European cities it sails to and through. Thus, the sun deck houses a heated pool, Jacuzzi, and a sky bar.

