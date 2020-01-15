How Different Will Virgin Voyages Be, Really?

“Let me tell you what it’s not,” Tom McAlpin, president and CEO of Virgin Voyages, recently explained about the new cruise experience being launched by the Richard Branson–founded Virgin Group. “It’s not marble as far as the eye can see. It’s not a waiter with white gloves in a tuxedo serving me.”

Instead, McAlpin said that Virgin Voyages will embody what he called “rebellious luxe,” or a casual sophistication.

When the first of Virgin Voyages’s three planned cruise ships, the 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady, begins sailing the Caribbean in April, it will be joining 278 ocean ships out on the seas in 2020, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). That includes 19 new cruise ships that are scheduled to debut this year alone.

So, whatever McAlpin wants to call it, Virgin is going to have to set itself apart from the many other cruise ships in the sea. In order to do so, the line appears to be banking on a combination of unconventional, new-to-cruise offerings and—the thing that Virgin does best—cheekiness.

That cheekiness is manifesting itself in things like a tattoo parlor called Squid Ink, a karaoke lounge called the Groupie, so-called RockStar suites (with private transfers included), and “shake for champagne” delivery service (a technology-driven, on-demand feature that will allow passengers to request champagne with a simple shake of their phone). Virgin Voyages is definitely trying to have a lot of (adult) fun.



Courtesy of Virgin Voyages The onboard vinyl shop gives a nod to Virgin Records.

Virgin will be one of the few ocean cruise lines that is adult-only, joining Viking Cruises as the other notable ocean cruise company that has taken a hard no-kids-onboard policy. Of course, there are pros and cons to that approach—the biggest con being that you exclude a large swath of potential passengers.

“We were originally going to be adult-centric, but we were going to allow children on,” said McAlpin. But, as the company conducted additional research and focus group studies, it found that its potential “sailors,” what Virgin Voyages calls its passengers, would rather “leave kids at home,” he said.

No buffets, no assigned dining times

Another way Virgin Voyages is hoping to stand out from the crowded cruise pack is through its food and beverage program.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, the line’s chief commercial officer and head of sailor experience, said that Virgin Voyages is “throwing out the cruise dining rule book” by having no buffets onboard, no main dining room, no enforced formal wear, no assigned seating, and no assigned dining times. All of the food and most beverages (save for some specialty drinks) at the restaurants on board will be included in the voyage fare.

In fairness to its competitors, the so-called cruise dining rule book has actually already been thrown out by many other cruise lines, especially in the luxury arena, as they shift away from the clichéd cruise dining experiences that were dampening their cred. But, it’s good to know that Virgin Voyages is starting off by shunning them altogether.

Courtesy of Virgin Voyages The Razzle Dazzle diner will play host to a drag queen brunch.

Where Virgin Voyages really stands out is in the look of feel of the Scarlet Lady’s planned restaurants. The dining venues and bars were (purposely, according to McAlpin) envisioned by a team of designers and restaurateurs who have never worked on cruise ships. Virgin Voyages partnered with AvroKO Hospitality Group, chef Brad Farmerie (the executive chef at New York restaurant Saxon & Parole), and Brand Bureau to design and develop the Scarlet Lady’s food and beverage experiences. And the designers who were tapped to execute the spaces include Roman and Williams (the team behind several Ace hotels, and Standard and Viceroy properties, among others); Tom Dixon (the firm’s resume includes the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles), Concrete Amsterdam (the architects behind several Citizen M hotels), and Softroom (which designed the Turkish Airlines international lounges).

Onboard venues include Wake, a glam Roman and Williams–designed steak and seafood restaurant, complete with a raw bar and a table-side cocktail cart; Razzle Dazzle, a diner that serves brunch to the backdrop of drag performances and has “naughty” and “nice” menus (think boozy smoothies versus plant-based vegan dishes); and the sleek-looking Test Kitchen, a laboratory-cum-restaurant that will host mixology classes and coffee workshops.

The ship will also house a Korean barbecue restaurant, Geonbae, where Korean drinking games will be encouraged. Pink Agave, inspired by Mexico City street food, will be a shared-plate experience with a soundtrack of live DJ beats. And Intelligentsia Coffee will be served at the ship’s coffee bars with an emphasis on third-wave brew.

Tox, detox, and retox